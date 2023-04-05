Sports
The American sports giant Fanatics buys the merchandiser of the Italian football club
Fanatics has captured a large share of the sporting goods market in the US, with the sports platform signing deals with leagues such as the NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL and MLS to sell all manner of fan apparel, collectibles and jerseys.
The company, a three-time CNBC Disruptor 50 company, is increasingly turning its sights abroad, with its latest acquisition helping it not only continue to grow in Europe, but also gain a new foothold in the global football game.
Fanatics has acquired Italian sports merchandise company Epi for an undisclosed sum and will rename the Milan-based company Fanatics Italy. The company operates the e-commerce, physical store and third-party logistics for several of Italy’s top football clubs, including AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus, as well as the Italian Football Federation, which oversees the Italy national team. The deal also includes NBA merchandise in the country.
The deal builds on Fanatics’ existing presence in Europe and around the world, which comprises more than 60 offices, manufacturing and distribution facilities in total. The company already has partnerships with top football clubs Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, as well as the International Olympic Committee to oversee the creation of the first-ever global e-commerce site to sell Olympic merchandise, starting with the 2024 Summer Games in Paris .
“Sports teams and leagues want a global strategy, and we are designing Fanatics to power their e-commerce capabilities and physical merchandising capabilities in Europe, China and other parts of the world,” said Doug Mack, CEO of Fanatics Commerce. “On the other hand, three Italian clubs are in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, and as they progress and gain more fans, we can help them cross the boundaries of their traditional fan base.”
About a “low double-digit” percentage of Fanatics’ revenue comes from outside North America, said Mack, who declined to comment further because Fanatics is a private company. However, he said growth in Europe and Asia has been one of the fastest growing areas of his business in recent years. Revenue for Fanatics will be about $8 billion by 2023, according to CNBC’s previous business estimates.
The company also recently signed a deal to manufacture and distribute merchandise for the Yomiuri Giants, Japan’s most successful and popular baseball team, the first non-US sports club under an existing Fanatics-Nike partnership model.
There is also a growing interest from teams and leagues abroad to tap into the North American market as the popularity of soccer football in the US and Formula 1 racing continues to grow.
“There are a lot of people around the world wearing New York Yankees hats, so you’re really exporting culture and passion,” Mack said.
Fanatics raised $700 million in fresh capital in December, valuing the company at $31 billion. The company planned to use the new money to focus on potential M&A opportunities, a person familiar with the company’s thinking told CNBC in December.
In 2022, it made several acquisitions, including the $500 million purchase of trading card company Topps, as well as throwback jersey and streetwear brand Mitchell & Ness in February, a deal that valued the company at $250 million.
