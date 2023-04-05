Tennis falls into Road Big South matches at Gardner-Webb





Next game: at North Carolina A&T State University 4/6/2023 | 1 o’clock in the afternoon Apr 06 (Thu) / 1pm bee A&T State University of North Carolina History BOILING SPRINGS, NC As the Big South regular season draws to a close, Longwood men’s and women’s tennis traveled south to Gardner-Webb University for their final combined conference trip this season. The men and women both fell to the Runnin’ Bulldogs, each with a score of 7-0. Singles:

Men Know. 1: Defeats GWU Edward Dias. LWU Guillermo Cagigas 6-0, 6-1

No. 2: Defeats GWU Alex Lepine. LWU Timeo Puech 7-6 (7-4), 6-3

Drink. 3: Defeats GWU Numa Lemieux-Monette. LWU Ernest Rocabert 7-5, 4-6, 11-9

No. 4: Defeats GWU Victor Putter. LWU Alejandro Uribe 6-4, 6-4

No. 5: Defeats GWU Kim Niethammer. LWU Luis Reis 6-4, 6-1

No. 6: Defeats GWU Sebastian Harris. LWU Luke Krause 6-2, 6-0

Women When. 1: Defeats GWU Manon Delsol. LWU Emma Nurgazieva 6-1, 6-2

No. 2: Defeats GWU Emilia Roslund. LWU Mary Saez 6-4, 4-6, 10-1

At the. 3: GWU defeats Maria Jardim. LWU Karina Rizvanov 6-4, 3-6, 10-8

No. 4: Defeats GWU Valeria Lloclla. LWU Sophia Mareta 6-3, 7-6 (7-4)

No. 5: GWU defeats Elise Semmartin. LWU Victoria Czerny 6-2, 6-1

No. 6: Defeats GWU Courtney Fyvie. LWU Zoe Barton 6-0, 6-1 Doubles:

Men No. 1: Defeats GWU Dias/Van Wyk. LWU Cagigas/Rocabert 6-2

No. 2: LWU Trip/Puech vs. GWU Putter/Lemieux-Monette 5-2 (DNF)

When. 3: GWU Harris/Butler def. LWU Huang/Uribe 6-2

Women No. 1: Defeat GWU Delsol/Roslund. LWU Nurgazieva/Rizvanova 6-3

Know. 2: GWU gardens/Watt def. LWU Saez/Hederich 6-4

No. 3: GWU Lloclla/Semmartin def. LWU Marchetta/Czerny 6-1 HOW IT HAPPENED: The Gardner-Webb men (14-5) got off to a strong start against Longwood (5-12), earning the opening double thanks to wins over No. 1 and No. 3. Luis Reis and Timéo Puech were leading their opponents 5–2 when their game was stopped due to Gardner-Webb’s clinch. After the Runnin’ Bulldogs claimed the opening singles point, Puech battled at No. 2 to a closely contested 7-6, 6-3 loss. Ernest Rocabert Puech followed up with a respectable performance of his own, fighting to a third set that went all the way to an 11e point. Gardner-Webb had won the double after No. 3 and followed with wins across the rest of the lineup. The Gardner-Webb women (6-7) started on a similar tune from the men’s game and claimed the opening double over Longwood (6-13). The Runnin’ Bulldogs also picked up wins up and down the lineup, though several games went to third sets. Mary Saez And Karina Rizvanov each pushed their opponent to the brink, forcing tiebreak third sets. However, Gardner-Webb eventually emerged victorious in today’s game. NEXT ONE: Men’s and women’s tennis travel to Greensboro, NC on Thursday to meet former Big South opponent North Carolina A&T. The first game starts at 1:00 PM #GoWood

