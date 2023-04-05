The new Hockey Hall of Fame exhibit showcases women’s history





TORONTO – The women’s hockey world gathered Tuesday for the unveiling of a new exhibit at the Hockey Hall of Fame celebrating the sport’s history. Hall of Famers Angela James and Jayna Hefford put the finishing touches to the exhibit, placing trophies named after them in a display case at the shrine to hockey in downtown Toronto. James and Hefford hoped that the Hall of Fame’s new exhibit would inspire young girls to take up hockey. “We have so much history in our game that people don’t know about and we’re still making history,” said Hefford. “As people learn more about the sport and get excited about the history of the sport, you bring more people in and people get involved and want to be a part of it.” James agreed. “The Hockey Hall of Fame is so inclusive and to be able to capture every league, every association, all of women’s hockey from the 1930s to date and celebrate that is pretty phenomenal,” said James. “We all sign up for women’s hockey to take our game to the next level and this is pretty special I think.” Editors’ Picks 2 Related One of the first two women inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2010, James is now the general manager of the Premier Hockey Federation’s Toronto Six. Hefford is an operational advisor to the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018. The exhibit features nearly 100 artifacts from more than 130 years of women’s hockey history. Some highlights include the Clarkson Cup, Abby Hoffman Trophy, Jayna Hefford CWHL MVP Trophy and Angela James Bowl for CWHL leading scorer. A spokeswoman for the Hockey Hall of Fame said she planned to add the exhibit in early 2020, but those plans were derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Once public health restrictions eased, the exhibition’s debut coincided with the Women’s Hockey World Cup this week in nearby Brampton, Ontario. Players representing Canada, Germany, Sweden and the Czech Republic were in attendance when the tournament opens on Wednesday. “I came to Hockey Hall of Fame with my boys team when I was 10 and it was always about the NHL players in the Stanley Cup,” says Sarah Fillier, a forward with the Canada women’s national team who grew up in Georgetown, Ontario. “So I can’t imagine being a young girl playing hockey now, coming here and seeing the history of the women’s game and getting really inspired.”

