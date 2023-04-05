Sports corruption is on the rise around the world, according to the report





BOX SCORE | ST. GALLEN, Switzerland (April 5, 2023) Sports corruption is on the rise worldwide according to the international watchdog Sportsradar which analyzes sports data for bookmakers, national and international sports federations and media companies. In their second annual report on sports betting, corruption and match-fixing for 2022, Sportsradar’s findings show that the largest increase in corruption was in Africa (+82%), followed by South America (+72%). While Africa and South America have had a big spike, Europe continues to see the highest number of suspicious matches, 630, followed by Asia, 240, and South America, 225. Sportsradar analyzed 850,000 matches in more than 70 sports worldwide and detected 1,212 suspicious matches in 12 different sports in 92 countries. Overall, it’s an increase of 307 matches since 2021. In other words, for all sports, the suspected manipulation rate was one in 476 games, up from one in 545 games in 2021. Almost half of all suspicious matches (47%) were played in the 10 countries. As in the past, football still has the highest number of suspicious matches with a total of 775. While basketball showed the strongest increase in suspicious matches with 220, an increase of about 250% from 2021. With the exception of North America and Oceania, every region around the world has seen an increase in suspected sports corruption. Sportsradar’s automated artificial intelligence tracked more than 30 billion odds changes from more than 600 betting operators, revealing that new countries and leagues are affected by corruption. In their findings, the Swiss-based company states that the increase “shows that match fixing continues to grow significantly in certain regions where those responsible for match manipulation have had success in recent years.” Within football, it is the lower tiers that are most affected, as 52% of “suspicious football matches came from the third tier or below, including regional leagues and youth leagues”. This is a trend also found in basketball, where “50% of suspected domestic games came from the league’s second tier or below, including amateur leagues.” This is consistent with a 2021 United Nations global report on corruption in sport, which warned that marginally remunerated athletes are most vulnerable to bribery. While scandals involving top clubs like FC Barcelona or the ongoing corruption scandals in Chinese football make headlines around the world, most of them are regional news stories and go largely unnoticed, such as recent scandals in Slovakia where the Senate for the Protection of Integrity suspended two footballers following an investigation into allegations of match-fixing in the U19 national league or the suspension of an Indonesian professional basketball team after allegations of match-fixing came to light. Suspicious matches by sport Football 64%

Basketball 17.5%

Table tennis 6% Handball, ice hockey, tennis and volleyball together make up the other 5%. Additional Findings Basketball and table tennis experienced a strong increase from 2021 with an increase of +157 and +51 matches.

Cricket had 13 suspected cricket matches, the highest recorded annual number.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://boxscorenews.com/sports-corruption-is-on-the-rise-around-the-world-according-to-report-p168365-297.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related