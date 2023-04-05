Penguins open Thursday’s Three-Game HL Series vs. NKU





State of Youngstown vs. Northern Kentucky Series Preview The Youngstown State baseball team (6-21, 3-5 Horizon League) opens a three-game Horizon League series against Northern Kentucky (14-12, 5-4 Horizon League) at Eastwood Field on Thursday at 5 p.m. ET. The Penguins and Norse play Friday at 3pm before the series wraps up at 1pm on Saturday

Live audio will be available for all three games in the series on YSNLive.com. Live stats are available via links on YSUsports.com. Fans can also follow @YSUBaseball on Twitter for live updates.

Fifth year senior right-hander Travis Perry will take the mound for YSU in the series opener, junior right-hander Nick Perez is scheduled to start game two on Friday and freshman right-handed Aidan English will start on Saturday.

stole a career-high three bases on Tuesday to become the first Penguin in two years to sweep at least three sacks in a game. Youngstown State won one of three games against Purdue Fort Wayne in Horizon League action at Eastwood Field last weekend. The Penguins won a wild 15-14 affair Saturday on a walk-off single by Matt Thompson in the bottom of the ninth inning.

went 4-for-5 with four RBIs and tied the single-game school record with three doubles. He became only the second Penguin since 2010 to double in a match three times. The Willoughby, Ohio native becomes the first Penguin to double three times in a game since Blaze Glenn on March 21, 2021. The Penguins won their 2023 home game and Horizon League opener with an 18–3 victory over Oakland at Eastwood Field on March 16. YSU set new season highs with 18 runs and 21 hits as it won the league opener for the third consecutive season. The Guins recorded at least 18 runs and 21 hits for the first time since posting 22 runs and 21 hits in a 22-6 victory over St. Bonaventure on March 21, 2021. YSU has won the Horizon League opener in three straight seasons for the first time in the program’s history.

The Penguins split a four-game series at Baylor on March 3–5. YSU’s 7-5 win on March 3 marked its first win over a Big 12 opponent since 2013. The Penguins now have four wins over Power Five opponents in the past two seasons and eight during And Bertolini tenure as head coach.

Senior right-hander Travis Perry ranks second in the Horizon League with 38 innings pitched and an opposing .229 batting average, while placing third with 38 strikeouts, fifth with three wins, and seventh with a 4.26 ERA. Junior right-hander Nick Perez ranks 10th in the league with 29 strikeouts.

leads the Horizon League and ranks 25th nationally with 15 pitching appearances. YSU was selected fourth in the 2023 Horizon League Baseball Preseason Coaches Poll. Wright State was named as the preseason favorite, while Oakland was selected second and Milwaukee was selected third. Northern Kentucky was fifth, while Purdue Fort Wayne was sixth. The Penguins were picked to finish third by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper and fifth by D1Baseball.com. Information about fans and promotions Eastwood field

2023 YSU Baseball Promotion Schedule

Tickets for all three games in the series cost $5, and the gate opens about an hour before the first pitch.

Thursday’s series opener will feature a YSU Tumbler Giveaway for YSU students.

Friday’s contest features $2 Hot Dog Wally hot dogs and $1 pop at the concession stand.

Saturday’s series finale will feature $4 16-ounce beer at the concession stand and a “Foul-Ball Trade-In” promotion where fans can trade a foul ball at the press box for a YSU cap. YSU vs. Northern Kentucky A win on Thursday would… Give YSU its seventh win of the 2023 season.

Go on a two game losing streak.

Be YSU’s second straight win over NKU.

Improve YSU’s Horizon League record to 4-5.

Improve YSU’s home record to 3-5.

Be the 342nd in head coach And Bertolini career and his 113th at Youngstown State. Exploring the Normans Northern Kentucky is 14-12 overall and 5-4 in Horizon League play after winning one of three games against Wright State last weekend. The Raiders won the first two games of the series before the Norwegian saved the series final 9-5.

Senior infielder John Odom bats .365 and slugging .595 while senior catcher Jayden Wakeham bats .352 and bats .521. Senior infielder Noah Fisher and junior infielder Liam McFadden-Ackman each hit six home runs, while senior infielder Manny Vorhees has a team-high 33 RBIs. The Norwegians lead the Horizon League with a team batting average of .292.

Junior left-hander Ben Gerl has a 2-3 record and a 4.93 ERA as he leads NKU with 34.2 innings pitched and 38 strikeouts over seven starts. Sophomore righthander Kaden Echeman has a 2-1 record, a 4.24 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 34 innings over seven starts. The Norwegian is second in the Horizon League with a team ERA of 5.87.

Northern Kentucky posted an overall record of 19-35 and a score of 11-17 in Horizon League play in 2022. The Northmen were selected fifth out of six teams in the 2023 Horizon League Baseball Preseason Poll. Series history Overall: Northern Kentucky leads 22-11

Home: 4-11 // Away: 6-11 // Neutral: 1-0

Bertolini: 10am-5pm

Current winning streak: 1 by Youngstown State

First meeting: May 20, 1977 (L 3-4)

YSU has won two of its last three encounters with NKU, including an 11-7 victory in the 2022 Horizon League Tournament. The Norwegian has won four of six encounters between the teams last season. NKU swept a three-game series at Eastwood Field before the teams split a doubleheader in Highland Heights, Kentucky.

All but one of the 33 meetings are all-time since 2016, when NKU joined the Horizon League. In summary Pitt vs. Pitt – Tuesday, April 4 // L 7-13 Pitt scored nine runs in the first four innings and held on for a 13-7 win over the Youngstown State baseball team in a non-conference midweek game on Tuesday night at Eastwood Field.

YSU led 4-1 after the first inning before Pitt answered with five runs in the top of the second. The Penguins scored twice in the bottom of the second to tie the score at 6-6 before the Panthers took the lead for good with one run in the third and two in the fourth. Youngstown State scored a single run in the fourth to take the lead 9-7, but Pitt scored four runs in the seventh to pull away.

Trey law went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored while Turner Gray went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and a career-high three stolen bases. Grau became the first Penguin in two years to sweep at least three bases in a game.

went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored while went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and a career-high three stolen bases. Grau became the first Penguin in two years to sweep at least three bases in a game. YSU starter Braden Gebhardt allowed one unearned run on two hits in one inning of work. Zach Stayduhar who was one of seven Penguin pitchers to appear, suffered the loss after giving up three runs on three hits and three walks in two innings. Kenny Music And Pursue Franks each pitched a scoreless inning of relief. Next one Youngstown State will travel to Pitt on Monday at 5 p.m. for a non-conference game, before welcoming Toledo to Eastwood Field at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

