Ryan Campbell names team of 14 for season opener at Hove





Ryan Campbell has named a squad of 14 players for Durham’s opening match of the LV=Insurance County Championship against Sussex at Hove. Durham will start their season tomorrow [Thursday 6 April] at 11am as they look to get their Division 2 campaign off to a winning start, in what will be the first of 6 County Championship matches over the next two months. 14 players have been named in the opening squad for the season, with three players competing for their first-class debut at Durham. Ollie Robinson, who joined the club from Kent during the closed season, will take over in white for the first time, while new overseas recruit Matt Kuhnemann has now arrived in England and will make his debut on Thursday. Ben McKinney is also named in the first team for the first time after impressing for England Under 19s against Australia over the winter and then scored an unbeaten 120 against Durham UCCE last week at Seat Unique Riverside. New Dutch signing Bas de Leede is currently recovering from an ankle injury and a decision on his return to the game will be made in due course, he has not traveled to Hove. Words from Ryan Campbell Now this is the really exciting part of the season; all the guys are up and ready to start the 2023 season. We put the 2022 season behind us and even if you went into the dressing room you wouldn’t know how the 2022 season went by the way the guys are. Sussex has a very good coach in Paul Farbrace who is known as one of the best coaches in English cricket so he will bring a different style to the way Sussex has played. Yes, they may not have won as many games as they would have liked in recent years, but their team on paper is very talented and we need to be aware of the dangers they pose. In that respect, I expect Sussex to be a tough opponent, but Durham needs to bring his A game to the game and show the fans what we’re going to be up for this season. We go into the game in Sussex with the desire to win and that’s what we’re going to do. I can’t wait to get started and neither can the players. Squad against Sussex (6-9 April) David Bedingham, Scott Borthwick*, Jonathan Bushnell, Brydon Carse, Graham Clark, Paul Coughlin, Michael Jones, Matt Kuhnemann, Alex Lees (vc), Ben McKinney, Matthew Potts, Ben Raine, Ollie Robinson+, Liam Trevaskis Match Centre The Clubs match center will be up and running during the match with live scorecards, stats and video highlights as they happen. You can watch the match live via the Durham Match Center and Sussex’s YouTube channel. Durham Cricket gets full coverage on social media, with a full match report every day.

