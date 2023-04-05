Glamorgan County Cricket Club in 2023





The 2023 season is Glamorgan County Cricket Club’s 136th year in existence and their 102nd as a first-class cricketing district. They compete in the Second Division of the County Championship, as well as Group B of the Royal London One-Day Cup and the South Group of the 2022 T20 Blast. It is the team’s fourth season with Matthew Maynard as head coach and their second with David Lloyd as captain.[1] The team’s foreign players are Australians Marnus Labuschagne and Michael Neser, and South African Colin Ingram. Glamorgan will play two 50-over matches at The Gnoll in Neath for the second year in a row, while also not returning to Penrhyn Avenue in Rhos-on-Sea for the fourth year in a row.[2] Pre-season and friendlies [ edit ] March 46: Northerns (Zimbabwe) v Glamorgan [ edit ] Northerns (Zimbabwe) won the coin toss and elected to bat.

Northerns (Zimbabwe) used 14 players and Glamorgan used 18 players (both 11 batting, 11 fielding) March 8: Glamorgan v Southerns [ edit ] Southerns won the coin toss and were elected to field.

12 players per side (11 batting, 11 fielding) March 9: Northerns (Zimbabwe) v Glamorgan [ edit ] Northerns (Zimbabwe) won the coin toss and elected to bat.

12 players per side (11 batting, 11 fielding) March 10: Southerns v Glamorgan [ edit ] Southerns won the coin toss and elected to bat.

12 players per side (11 batting, 11 fielding) March 12: Southerns v Glamorgan [ edit ] Glamorgan won the coin toss and elected to bat.

15 players per side (11 batting, 11 fielding) March 2729: Somerset v Glamorgan [ edit ] Throw unchallenged

Day 1 play was delayed by an hour due to rain.

Due to rain, playing on day 2 was not possible until 3.30 pm.

Day 3 play was reduced to 33 overs due to rain. Apr 13: Glamorgan v Cardiff MCCU [ edit ] Glamorgan won the coin toss and elected to bat.

Due to rain, playing on day 1 was only possible at 3.30 pm.

13 players per side (11 batting, 11 fielding) County Championship [ edit ] Matches [ edit ] April 69: Glamorgan v Gloucestershire [ edit ] April 2023: Glamorgan v Durham [ edit ] April 2730: Leicestershire v Glamorgan [ edit ] May 47: Yorkshire v Glamorgan [ edit ] 1114 May: Glamorgan v Worcestershire [ edit ] May 1821: Sussex v Glamorgan [ edit ] 1114 June: Durham v Glamorgan [ edit ] June 2528: Glamorgan v Sussex [ edit ] July 1013: Glamorgan v Leicestershire [ edit ] July 2023: Gloucestershire v Glamorgan [ edit ] July 2528: Derbyshire v Glamorgan [ edit ] September 36: Worcestershire v Glamorgan [ edit ] 1013 Sep: Glamorgan v Yorkshire [ edit ] September 2629: Glamorgan v Derbyshire [ edit ] Royal London One Day Cup [ edit ] Matches [ edit ] August 4: Worcestershire v Glamorgan [ edit ] 6 August: Derbyshire v Glamorgan [ edit ] August 8: Glamorgan v Durham [ edit ] 10 August: Glamorgan v Warwickshire [ edit ] 13 August: Sussex v Glamorgan [ edit ] 16 August: Glamorgan v Gloucestershire [ edit ] 20 August: Somerset v Glamorgan [ edit ] 22 August: Glamorgan v Northamptonshire [ edit ] T20 blast [ edit ] Matches [ edit ] May 26: Gloucestershire v Glamorgan [ edit ] May 28: Somerset v Glamorgan [ edit ] May 31: Middlesex v Glamorgan [ edit ] June 2: Glamorgan v Kent [ edit ] June 4: Sussex v Glamorgan [ edit ] June 7: Glamorgan v Surrey [ edit ] June 9: Glamorgan v Essex [ edit ] June 16: Essex v Glamorgan [ edit ] June 18: Glamorgan v Gloucestershire [ edit ] June 20: Surrey v Glamorgan [ edit ] June 21: Glamorgan v Somerset [ edit ] June 23: Glamorgan v Sussex [ edit ] June 30: Hampshire v Glamorgan [ edit ] July 2: Glamorgan v Middlesex [ edit ] References [ edit ]



