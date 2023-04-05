Sports
Rafa Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz in ‘sad’ news as tennis fans left heartbroken
Rafael Nadal And Carlos Alcaraz both have announced their withdrawal from the Monte Carlo Masters in what has been described by Spanish media as ‘Black Tuesday’. Nadal has not played since his second-round exit of the Australian Open in January in which he suffered a hip injury.
The 22-time Grand Slam champion initially said he would miss between six and eight weeks while recovering, and hoped to be back for Indian Wells and Miami. However, he missed both ATP 1000 events and announced on Tuesday that he will also be unable to play at the upcoming clay-court event in Monte Carlo.
‘GOING TO MISS’: The news of Garbine Muguruza leaves the tennis world stunned
CHEEKY: Naomi Osaka drops to a nine-year low during a break from tennis
“Hello everyone, I’m still not ready to compete at the highest level,” the 36-year-old tweeted. “I will not be able to play in one of the most important tournaments of my career, Monte Carlo.”
The clay-court event serves as a major lead-up to the French Open. Nadal has won the Monte Carlo Masters a record 11 times and the French Open a whopping 14 times.
Earlier this month, Nadal shut down reports he would play in Monte Carlo. I don’t know who gets this information, he said. If it were true, I would of course confirm it, but unfortunately I can’t. I’m on my course and I don’t know when I’ll play again, that’s the truth.
I am in a phase of increasing work. If I knew when I would return I would say so, but I don’t know. I can’t confirm that I will be playing in Monte Carlo, things are being looked at day by day. I prefer to say things when I really know them.
Nadal’s dismissal through injury saw him drop to No. 14 in the world rankings. It is the first time since 2005 that he is not in the top 10.
Carlos Alcaraz and Rafa Nadal both leave Monte Carlo
Tennis fans were saddened to learn of Nadal’s withdrawal on Tuesday, and things got even worse minutes later when world No. 2 Alcaraz also announced he will not be playing. The 19-year-old said he is dealing with hand and back problems that he picked up during the Miami Open where he lost in the semifinals to Jannik Sinner.
“After two months abroad, I am happy to return home, but sad to have finished my last game in Miami with physical discomfort,” Alcaraz wrote on Twitter. “I will not be able to go to Monte Carlo to start the gravel tour. I have post-traumatic arthritis in my left hand and muscle pain in the spine that needs rest to prepare me for all that is to come.”
Losing to Alcaraz in the semifinals in Miami dropped him to No. 2 in the world, with Novak Djokovic regains first place despite not being allowed to play in Indian Wells or Miami. Alcaraz defended a slew of ranking points as he won the Miami Open title last year, while Djokovic had no points defended as he also missed both legs of the ‘Sunshine Double’ in 2022.
Djokovic is the headliner on the field in Monte Carlo, which starts on Sunday. The 22-time Grand Slam champion has not played since a semifinal loss to Medvedev in Dubai in early March, breaking his 20-game winning streak.
“I don’t think about losing No. 1, I lost the Sunshine Double. I don’t think about it, Alcaraz said of falling to No. 2 in the world. Of course it’s a shame, you know, but I had the chance to buy the Sunshine Double.
“But, I mean, I think I’ll have more years to try and make it. But all I can think about is to improve my level to beat Jannik. Yeah, for me I just lost a semi-final of a tournament.
with authorities
