PK Subban’s LGBTQ+ comments are dividing the hockey community
NHL headlines this season have been dominated by players refusing to wear Pride jerseys and the debate over the inclusion of LGBTQ+ in sport. While Pride is the harbinger, toxic hockey culture takes center stage as the sport struggles not only to address homophobia and transphobia, but also issues of competence and misogyny, and especially racism. As experts debate Pride, experts who want to promote diversity, equality, inclusion and justice in sport are pushing for a more intersectional approach.
The intersectional issues in sport came to light this week after PK Subban’s comments about Pride celebrations. Subban, a supporter of underprivileged youth and outspoken advocate for combating anti-black racism in hockey, faced backlash after speaking out against an initiative in support of another equity-seeking group, Pride.
Subban’s comments focused on what he said was pushing athletes to become activists by wearing Pride jerseys pregame, despite Subban himself designing Black History Month jerseys for the New Jersey Devils to wear in 2022.
We can’t get everyone to become an activist, we have to be very careful, Subban told Reuters. I feel people pick and choose what they want to talk about and I don’t like it when we put a duty on athletes to be activists.
You can support the LGBTQ community without a hat, a Tshirt or sweater.
As Reuters stated, Subban rejected any suggestion that minorities and marginalized children would feel unwelcome in these buildings after watching their favorite NHL team or player choose not to support some Pride Night initiatives.
Subban, who played 834 NHL games and won the Norris Trophy as the league’s top defenseman in 2013, then turned his criticism to the media, which he said should be held accountable for pushing certain stories and should be more focused on the positive work being done.
There are many players in the league who have started programs why isn’t the media talking about this? Subban wondered.
According to Ornella Nzindukiyimana, an associate professor at St. Francis Xavier University whose research focuses on the sports history of black Canadians, wearing a Pride jersey does not constitute activism, and calls Subban’s suggestion grossly disingenuous.
Nzindukiyimana also believes that Subban’s comments dismiss the intersectional issues of oppression, and that if the work being done through other initiatives were sufficient, Pride and Black History events in hockey would not be necessary.
If the behind-the-scenes work was as great and sufficient as Subban suggests, then initiatives like Pride or Black History Month wouldn’t be necessary, Nzindukiyimana said.
The existence of these awareness campaigns is a yearly reminder that there is much work to be done, both symbolically and practically, she continued. The public actions of the leagues are just as important as the work done to train athletes, and it’s not an either/or. We are talking about deep issues that cannot be solved with one action or one speech. All these issues arise from a similar place and cannot be addressed separately.
Subban’s comments were not well received by members of the LGBTQ+ community, nor by those working to change hockey’s toxic culture. Issues of sexism, homophobia, transphobia and racism are intertwined in sports, a topic author Jashvina Shah, who co-wrote Game Misbehavior: Hockey’s Toxic Culture and How to Fix It next to Evan Moore, know well.
Nothing in life is lonely and unless we support all causes and uplift all marginalized people, we will not elevate one, Shah said.
There are marginalized people who belong to more than one community and by excluding people in some communities, we also exclude those who exist in our own communities. It is also exactly the right thing to do to support marginalized people of all backgrounds.
Shah’s sentiments were echoed by many, including Lexi Brown. Brown, who has a doctorate in philosophy in education and is married to black former NHL player JT Brown, responded to Subban’s comments on social media.
Wearing a sweater is the bare minimum to promote an inclusive environment, she wrote. These white millionaires don’t need you to defend them, the Trans kids in Iowa, the Queer kids in Florida and all the BIPOC LGBTQ+ kids are the ones who need us to show up for them now. I hope these quotes have been taken out of context because how can you even attempt to speak on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community in this way.
Subban, who does not publicly identify as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, is a positively outspoken anti-racism advocate. His 2022 jersey, featuring the slogan A Movement, Not A Moment, was a response to anti-black racism in hockey, including an incident involving his brother Jordan in January 2022. As for racism, Subban himself stated that others outside the black community won’t understand what black athletes are dealing with.
If you are not black, you will not understand for us: this is life. This is life for us. And that’s what’s sad. This is life for people who are like me and have experienced hockey. And that’s part of history, whether we like it or not, and we tried to change that. I am in favor of changing that.
Limiting his support for fairness to a single group, whether as an activist or an ally, risks excluding others. As Nzindukiyimana said, arguing against wearing a Pride jersey, particularly for the reasons cited by current NHL players, is not only harmful, it’s ignorant.
If they’re not part of the solution, we can only assume they’re part of the problem, because the arguments they’re presenting are reckless and out of the ignorant playbook, Nzindukiyimana said. Wearing the sweater doesn’t make someone homophobic, but not wearing it doesn’t mean you’re anti-homophobic, especially with those arguments.
Evan Moore, co-author of Game Misbehavior: Hockey’s Toxic Culture and How to Fix It says that many affinity groups work for a shared interest or common goal, and that the individuals who are part of those groups often overlook the oppression others experience.
Having blind spots regarding intersectionality is something all affinity groups take into account, said Moore, who pointed to organizations like Black Girl Hockey Club and Hockey Diversity Alliance as groups that succeed in achieving their own goals while having a firm grasp on alliance for others.
When those cases of failed alliances come to light, as happens with PK Subban, Moore says allies should listen to other groups seeking equity.
Marginalized groups towering over each other while ignoring the complaints of others is a terrible idea, Moore said. If someone pulls us aside to point [blindspots] out, we have to listen.
Hockey continues to deal with racism. At the same time, hockey continues to deal with issues of homophobia and transphobia. Seats are needed for all groups seeking equality, and while solutions exist, the hockey world is constantly talking about diversity, equality and inclusion without listening.
