Sports
Calls are mounting for authorities to investigate possible criminal offenses in former world champion Zhang Jike’s alleged scandal
Zhang Jike Photo: VCG
The controversy over former Chinese table tennis superstar and world champion Zhang Jike continued to make headlines as media and netizens demanded investigations to find out if any laws were being broken.
Zhang Jike, one of the most famous table tennis players, has a large fan base in China and is one of the most commercially valuable sports stars in China. He is a three-time Olympic gold medalist, seven-time World Champion and a six-time ITTF World Cup singles and doubles champion.
Reports of Zhang’s alleged misdeeds began circulating on various online platforms over the weekend, claiming that he was once several million yuan in debt as a result of gambling. Zhang allegedly sent his creditor private videos of his ex-girlfriend, a famous Chinese actress. It was unclear whether Zhang did this intentionally so that the creditor could use the videos to collect the debt from the actress.
The actress allegedly reported the extortion to the police and the creditor who tried to use the videos to blackmail her was jailed, according to social media accounts of Li Weiao, who claimed to have investigated the case as a reporter .
According to Li, Zhang testified in court in the racketeering case and admitted that he filmed his ex-girlfriend’s private videos himself and got to know the creditor in Southeast Asia.
These allegations could not be immediately verified by the Global Times.
Following the lead of the major Chinese sportswear brand Anta and the Japanese automaker Toyota, more brands that have collaborated with Zhang have announced that they will take corresponding measures in the wake of the scandal.
Butterfly, a major brand in the table tennis industry from Japan, announced on its website on Wednesday that due to gambling suspicions, they would remove information about Zhang and his products and equipment from the group’s websites and suspend the supply of products. use his footage of the group until the situation is resolved.
Other brands that have taken similar measures to date include Safeguard, Runbaiyan and Inoherb.
Zhu Wei, a communications researcher at the China University of Political Science and Law, told the Global Times on Wednesday that according to relevant laws and regulations in China, a star’s promotional materials and advertisements must be removed if he or she is revealed to be in violation committed during the approval period.
If the company knows during the term of the contract that the star has committed illegal acts such as drug use, gambling, drunk driving, obscenity, tax evasion or fraud, even if the company does not cancel the endorsement contract, the ads in question will be deemed natural violate good social habits and should be removed, Zhu explained.
He also noted that, based on current information revealed on social media, the case may be related to other offenses or even criminal offences.
Gambling is banned in mainland China. According to lawyers, anyone who causes mainland Chinese residents to go abroad to gamble to make money is committing a crime, chinanews.com reported.
It would also be considered illegal to help mainland Chinese residents open foreign accounts to provide them with financial guarantees to gamble abroad. This means that Zhang’s creditor may have committed a crime if he lent money to Zhang, knowing that he would use the money to gamble abroad, chinanews.com reported.
In recent years, Zhang has reduced his participation in professional competitions, participated in several variety shows, and signed several brand recommendation contracts.
In an editorial published Monday on its public WeChat account, the Committee on Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee on Monday urged the departments involved to investigate the incident and make the results public as soon as possible. to make.
No one will receive special treatment because of their “special status” as equality under the law applies to all, the article said, noting that disinformation and defamation will also not be tolerated.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202304/1288574.shtml
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- EMSC – Southeast Pacific High Zone earthquake magnitude modified to 5.1
- Malaika Arora reacts to being tagged ‘S*xy Bombshell’ in Bollywood, says ‘No one takes you seriously… It bothered me how…’
- Women’s tennis back in action Saturday in Lehigh
- Why we stockpile anti-obesity drugs from Mexico
- SC defends the constitution by rejecting the doctrine of necessity: Imran Khan
- FTSE 100 Live: Home Prices Resilient, Stocks Strong Despite US Uncertainty
- Prominent actresses who made their way to Bollywood via South Indian cinema
- Priyanka ‘forgives’ Bollywood for cornering her
- BA appoints Reggie Lea as new Head Football Coach – Daily Leader
- Macron is counting on China to “bring Russia to its senses” DW 04/06/2023
- PM Modi accuses Congress and other parties of nepotism, dynasty, casteism and regionalism
- Ticketpro – Great Bollywood Musical