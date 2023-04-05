Calls are mounting for authorities to investigate possible criminal offenses in former world champion Zhang Jike’s alleged scandal

Zhang Jike Photo: VCG

The controversy over former Chinese table tennis superstar and world champion Zhang Jike continued to make headlines as media and netizens demanded investigations to find out if any laws were being broken.

Zhang Jike, one of the most famous table tennis players, has a large fan base in China and is one of the most commercially valuable sports stars in China. He is a three-time Olympic gold medalist, seven-time World Champion and a six-time ITTF World Cup singles and doubles champion.

Reports of Zhang’s alleged misdeeds began circulating on various online platforms over the weekend, claiming that he was once several million yuan in debt as a result of gambling. Zhang allegedly sent his creditor private videos of his ex-girlfriend, a famous Chinese actress. It was unclear whether Zhang did this intentionally so that the creditor could use the videos to collect the debt from the actress.

The actress allegedly reported the extortion to the police and the creditor who tried to use the videos to blackmail her was jailed, according to social media accounts of Li Weiao, who claimed to have investigated the case as a reporter .

According to Li, Zhang testified in court in the racketeering case and admitted that he filmed his ex-girlfriend’s private videos himself and got to know the creditor in Southeast Asia.

These allegations could not be immediately verified by the Global Times.

Following the lead of the major Chinese sportswear brand Anta and the Japanese automaker Toyota, more brands that have collaborated with Zhang have announced that they will take corresponding measures in the wake of the scandal.

Butterfly, a major brand in the table tennis industry from Japan, announced on its website on Wednesday that due to gambling suspicions, they would remove information about Zhang and his products and equipment from the group’s websites and suspend the supply of products. use his footage of the group until the situation is resolved.

Other brands that have taken similar measures to date include Safeguard, Runbaiyan and Inoherb.

Zhu Wei, a communications researcher at the China University of Political Science and Law, told the Global Times on Wednesday that according to relevant laws and regulations in China, a star’s promotional materials and advertisements must be removed if he or she is revealed to be in violation committed during the approval period.

If the company knows during the term of the contract that the star has committed illegal acts such as drug use, gambling, drunk driving, obscenity, tax evasion or fraud, even if the company does not cancel the endorsement contract, the ads in question will be deemed natural violate good social habits and should be removed, Zhu explained.

He also noted that, based on current information revealed on social media, the case may be related to other offenses or even criminal offences.

Gambling is banned in mainland China. According to lawyers, anyone who causes mainland Chinese residents to go abroad to gamble to make money is committing a crime, chinanews.com reported.

It would also be considered illegal to help mainland Chinese residents open foreign accounts to provide them with financial guarantees to gamble abroad. This means that Zhang’s creditor may have committed a crime if he lent money to Zhang, knowing that he would use the money to gamble abroad, chinanews.com reported.

In recent years, Zhang has reduced his participation in professional competitions, participated in several variety shows, and signed several brand recommendation contracts.

In an editorial published Monday on its public WeChat account, the Committee on Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee on Monday urged the departments involved to investigate the incident and make the results public as soon as possible. to make.

No one will receive special treatment because of their “special status” as equality under the law applies to all, the article said, noting that disinformation and defamation will also not be tolerated.