Diamond Dawgs hit the desert, facing Arizona in Tucson

TUCSON, Arizona. Washington continues the Pac-12 game on the road, heading to Tucson to take it on Thursday through Saturday at Hi Corbett Field in Arizona.

All three games will be available for streaming through Arizona Live Stream 3, while links to live stats will be available on the GoHuskies.com schedule page and HuskyStats.com.

DAWG BITEN

Washington continues a streak of 12 consecutive Pac-12 games, taking on Arizona in Tucson from Thursday through Saturday.

Originally scheduled for 1PM PT, Saturday’s series finale has been pushed back an hour to its 12PM PT start time.

In its final play, UW snapped a 13-game losing streak to Oregon State with a 7-2 victory over Oregon State.

Jared Engman scored his second win of the season on Sunday, allowing one earned run over six full frames with five strikeouts on the season.

In the series, the Husky bullpen gave up just three runs, in 13.2 at bats.

Washington is currently fifth in the Pac-12 standings with a 5-4 league record.

Coby Morales going into the weekend on a five-game hitting streak, leading the Dawgs with a .417 average over the OSU series.

Jeter Ybarra has started five games in a row as designated hitter and has posted a hit in four of those games, including three strikes.

The Huskies continue to receive votes in USA Today and NCBWA polls.

SERIES HISTORY VS. ARIZONA

Washington and Arizona, which first started in 1992, have competed regularly since 1999. The Wildcats hold a 30-20 lead in the all-time series, having won each of the last nine encounters. The Huskies will be looking for their first win over Arizona since 2018 and their first win in Tucson since 2015.

AGAINST THE TREND

Sunday’s 7-2 win was a key win for Washington, snapping a 13-game losing streak to the Beavers and giving the Huskies their first win over Oregon State since 2018. The seven runs scored were the most by UW in the last 10 meetings with OSU.

DAWGS DIG THE LONG BALL

Washington homered in five consecutive games and 17 of the last 19 games. The Huskies have hit at least one home run in all but one home game this season and have only posted a big hit four times this season.

STOCK OUT

The Huskies are the climber in the D1Baseball positional rankings, with several Washington players making major strides:

UW in updated position rankings from D1Baseball

Kiefer Sir – Starting pitcher – No. 100 to No. 27 (+73)

Stu Flesland III – Starting pitcher – No. 166 to No. 41 (+125)

Jose Emmanuel – Relief Pitcher – Unranked to No. 44

Will Simpson – First Baseman – Unranked to No. 22

Cam Clayton – Shortstop – Unranked to No. 18

WILL HIMPSON

Send a ball deep into Union Bay on Sunday, Will Simpson hit his 12th home run of the season, led the Pac-12 and ranked 13th in the nation. The 12 dingers is a new career high for the Husky slugger, earning him a career high of 30, seventh in program history. The Huskies are 8-3 this season as Simpson goes deep.

CASE CLOSED

When rightful flamethrower Business is important is called from the Husky bullpen, a victory in Washington is almost a fact. The UW closer has made seven consecutive appearances without conceding a run, totaling 10 innings. During the stretch, Matter struckout 15 batters, while giving up only three hits and four saves this season.

EXTRA STRONG LIGHTING

In his last two appearances, reliever Jose Emmanuel has not allowed a single run in six complete innings, allowed only a pair of hits and struckout nine of 21 batters.

MAMBA MENTALITY

Going into the weekend on a five-game hitting streak, Coby Morales has had a tear in recent games. Morales posted multiple hits in those five games, averaging .500, increasing his season batting average by 50 points.

KEEPING IT CLEAN

Washington ranks sixth in the nation and leads the Pac-12 with a team fielding percentage of .984. The Huskies have not committed any fouls in 14 of their 26 games this season, committing more than one foul only three times.

ON THE CLOCK

16 of Washington’s games this season were played in less than three hours, with five of them taking less than two and a half hours.

START STRONG

The Dawgs have started the innings too fast, with the lead-off batting to a frame reaching 43.6 percent of the time. Eight different Huskies reach base at least half the time as they start an inning. 52 of the 98 first base runners scored, including 7-of-10 in the Oregon State series.

HEAD CHIEF

Throwing six perfect innings with 10 strikeouts against Northern Colorado, Kiefer Sir was named Week 3 Perfect Game National Pitcher of the Week and Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week. The right-hand pitcher was the first Husky to win a national pitching award since Joe DeMers in 2018 and the first Husky pitcher to win a weekly Pac-12 award since Josh Burgmann in 2019.

THAT IS OFFENSIVE

The Dawgs put up amazing numbers during their four-game series with Northern Colorado. Most notable was the school record 32 runs scored in the series opener. Those 32 points are the second most scored by a single team in an NCAA Division I game this season (William & Mary, 33 points). The Huskies outscored the Bears 57-12 for the series, batting .388 as a team with 15 doubles, six home runs, 51 RBIs, 26 walks, 16 HBPs, and a .513 team on-base percentage.

DOMESTIC DAWGS

Nearly half of the Husky roster, 19 of the 39 total players, are homegrown talents from Washington State. Of those 19 local produce, 16 come from the greater Seattle area. Below is a list of the counties that UW Washington natives call home.

UW Washington Natives by County

King County – 14

Clark County – 2

Pierce County – 1

Snohomish County – 1

Spokane County – 1

HEEEEEEEE JOHNNY

After earning All-Pac-12 and Pac-12 All-Defensive Team honors in 2022, Washington catcher Johnny Tincher was named to the Preseason All-Pac-12 team as voted by conference head coaches.

Tincher, a redshirt junior, is entering his fourth season with UW after a campaign that saw him finish second on the team with a .314 average. He drove in 35 runs and scored another 27 while posting 19 extra-base hits, including 13 doubles, five home runs, and a triple. Defensively, Tincher threw out 10 of 31 runners attempting to sweep a sack last season while maintaining a .989 fielding percentage.

POSITION RANKS

Washington has five players listed in D1Baseball.com’s position rankings released ahead of the start of the 2023 season. The full list of ranked UW players is below.

UW in D1Baseball’s position rankings

Johnny Tincher – No. 22 catcher

AJ Guerrero – No. 52 outfielder

Kiefer Sir – No. 100 starting pitcher

Jared Engman – No. 154 starting pitcher

Stu Flesland III – No. 166 starting pitcher

WALK IT BACK

Washington returns almost the entire offense from the 2022 season with seven of eight positional starters returning starting more than 40 games, the Dawgs are poised to put big numbers on the scoreboard once again.

Percentage Return from 2022

Games started – 88.5%

Walks – 87.7%

Hits – 91.4%

Doubles – 92.3%

Triple – 87.5%

Home runs – 93.8%

RBIs – 90.9%

Walks – 82.5%

THE JUCO JUMP

Washington has 10 junior college products in its roster. Four players are from the Washington Community and Technical Colleges system, with four California Community College system products and two players from Arizona’s Maricopa County Community College District.

15 GAMES ARE BROADCASTING ON PAC-12 FAMILY OF NETWORKS

15 Washington baseball games have been selected to air this season across the Pac-12 family of networks. Six Husky Ballpark home games are broadcast on your television set, while nine road games are broadcast. Of the 15 TV games for the Dawgs, 10 are broadcast on Pac-12 Washington.

2018 OMADAWGS

2023 marks the five-year anniversary of Washington’s 2018 team becoming the first team in program history to reach the College World Series. The Huskies raced through the Conway Regional, winning three games against UConn and hosts Coastal Carolina. UW then took a decisive Super Regional Game 3 at Cal State Fullerton, erased a one-run deficit in the ninth to force extras and walked off the Titans on Kaiser Weiss’ sac-fly to score Levi Jordan and send the Dawgs to Omaha to send.

Follow @UW_Baseball on Twitter and Instagram for more information about the UW baseball team.