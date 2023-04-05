Does the English Bazball mean the end of the county cricket blocker?

Playing Bazball, the England test team have rarely been clearer about the style of cricketer they want to consider for international honours. The message of the top is as striking as the style itself.

Last summer, Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum issued battle cries to domestic players. It’s the way you play, whether with bat or ball. It wasn’t about statistics, Stokes said after England’s victory over New Zealand at Headingley in June.

In January, Stokes and McCullum took part in a meeting of the England and Wales Cricket Board with county coaches to confirm what they were looking for. Although Kent’s coach Matt Walker says England don’t want to preach, it’s no secret they want positive players who score quickly. They dropped Alex Lees in part because they felt the style they wanted didn’t come naturally to him. Lees decided to expand his game, as did another rather brave opener, Haseeb Hameed.

The blocker has always been one of crickets most beloved characters, from Sir Geoffrey Boycott to Chris Tavare to Dom Sibley. But the emergence of shorter forms has meant that, with strike rates increasing, there are fewer on the track. Is this the end of the road?

Not according to Alec Stewart, director of cricket in Surrey, where Sibley has moved from Warwickshire this season. Stewart says hitting is always on a case-by-case basis, and that it would be crazy to expect Sibley to play the same way as Ollie Pope.

We coach our players to make positive, not reckless choices, both offensively and defensively, he said. A batsman currency is used. It’s how you score those runs. I’ve known Sibley since he was 12 and he’s a fine striker of a cricket ball. If he gets half a volley, we expect him to put it away for four.

It’s brilliant what England is doing. I don’t think they’ve torn up the basics of what batting is all about. If they’ve run past the wicket and hit four, they’ll still have a solid footing to play those shots.

Bazball has made sure that getting away isn’t a crime

Stewart believes Bazball will be visible in county cricket this summer, but not necessarily through fiercely attacking batting, though a modified bonus points system encourages quick scoring, and clips from pre-season games reveal some dreadful hoicks. He hopes that the change will be seen in the selection.

In my day, if you had one bad inning, you were looking over your shoulder, which is not healthy, he said. What they’ve done is create an environment where it’s not a crime if you’re going to do something. They have been allowed to play positively because they are supported.

Kent captain Sam Billings believes Bazball will be seen in the field as often as he is with the bat. The biggest impact will be on the captain’s armband, he says. Knowing that no game is lost, and chasing wickets all the time, not just settling for top-off.

Walker agrees with Stewart that the worst thing a district coach can do is be a general coach. He points out that Test-level pitches are slightly more consistently better. Counties have a double role: to win leagues and then produce players for England. The former often leads to the latter, but going too far towards the latter can hinder the former.

It’s very easy to look at what’s happening above us and think, That’s how we should play, Walker said. That’s a very dangerous thing to do. Our role is to help players find a way to be successful for their country and boost their ambition to play for England. But the most dangerous thing is general coaching.

Walker has Ben Compton on his books, the most successful blocker of the summer of 2022. In his first full season in the County Championship, the 29-year-old Compton made 1,193 runs (the second highest in Division One) at an average of 54 and a strike rate of just under 40. No other player in either division reached even 600 runs scored so slowly.

There are fewer and fewer players like Compton. Last year, Leicestershire’s Hassan Azad made 579 runs on 29 (a disappointing return for a player who has been consistent in recent years) and a strike rate of 38 (his career number is 40), and was promptly released.

Compton is happy to be Kent’s glue and tortoise

In the end, it confirmed some of my fears about a redball specialist’s stock in a rapidly changing world, he said in an interview with The Cricketer. He has since worked with the South Asian Cricket Academy and signed a short-term deal with Northamptonshire after a trial period.

While Compton is also building a solid if somewhat staid record in 50-over cricket, he has yet to play a T20 game. He is in many ways a left-handed version of his cousin Nick. Compton, like any player, wants to expand his game and hopes to play T20 one day.

But he recognizes his role and calls himself a glue batsman in Kent, who has a host of hares in addition to their turtle, including his opening partner Zak Crawley. And he is not to change. I will just play and try to score as many points as I can, he says. There will be times when I need to be more positive.

Opening innings in four-day cricket remains the same, it has remained the same throughout the history of cricket. You need to knock off that first bout of hostile bowling, especially early in the season. You try to give the team a positive start, it’s cliche but true. If you’re none or one down at lunch, you take it.

As the game progresses, we will have hitters who can move the game forward. It provides a platform, think about it as if you were building a house. You make a strong base at the bottom, get the bricks in and go from there.

What I grew up appreciating, and every coach I’ve worked with has preached, is the weight of runs. That’s what I’ve been working towards all my life. That may be old-fashioned and traditional. You can’t blame England for winning 10 out of 12. First-class cricket has had a blueprint for how successful teams have worked for decades.

Even if the world embraces Bazball, red-ball cricket will always be wide enough for the go-slow.