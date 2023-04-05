Kentucky HS football player Andrew Dodson dies after scrimmage injury





LOUISVILLE, Ky. A Kentucky high school football player has died days after suffering a head injury during a spring football game. Andrew Dodson, a football player for Pulaski County in southern Kentucky, was injured Friday on the last day of spring training. He was hospitalized and died Monday, according to the state athletics association. Andrew was a junior tight end for the Maroons. The Kentucky High School Athletic Association acknowledged the death with a statement on Twittersaying its members “all mourn with his family, friends, teammates and the entire KHSAA family, for the loss of this young man.” No words can explain, justify or rationalize such tragedies. We only ask for peace and comfort for all around him and around our great Commonwealth. We also encourage everyone to seek out family and friends to go through this difficult time together and discuss all the emotions associated with the loss of a friend, brother, comrade, child and teammate,” the statement said. We know that in the hours, days, weeks, months and years to come, we will continue to remember his fighting spirit and passion for all things Pulaski County, as well as his deeply held beliefs about his time on Earth and beyond.” Baseball phenom, 13, dies by suicide:He came home from school, left video For subscribers:The catch was routine, the landing a bit off. One pass changed the life of a footballer What happened? Andrew’s father, Alan Dodson, told the Lexington Herald leader his son was tackled by a teammate during a scrimmage before being hospitalized. It wasn’t a violent blow or helmet-to-helmet. It was a simple, clean tackle, he said. Pulaski County does have an athletic trainer, but it is not yet clear if the athletic trainer was present at the scrimmage. A request for comment sent to the school was not immediately answered. Public schools in Pulaski County are currently on spring break. Social aid There was an outpouring of support for Andrew, his family and his team on social media, including condolences from the University of Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops. First dead athlete in Kentucky since 2020 The last athlete to die on a field in Kentucky came nearly three years ago when Matthew Mangine Jr. on June 16, 2020, collapsed at St. Henry District High in Erlanger. Mangine’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit that was settled in February. His parents have started a non-profit organization that works to add safeguards to high school side activities. His father spent last week on Capitol Hill trying to implement those changes in Kentucky and the country.

