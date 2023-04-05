Early look at the top-12 for 2023-24

Especially for Yahoo Sports

This week’s fantasy hockey article is the last of a three-column series that began with a look at the season’s biggest disappointments and surprises. This week we take a look at the expected top-12 draft picks in next year’s fantasy leagues. Take the following with a grain of salt and keep your league settings and personal preferences in mind when reading the suggestions.

If you needed me to guide you in this direction, fantasy hockey may not be for you.

McDavid, already the consensus first overall pick for the past few seasons, has taken his game to another level. As of Monday’s games, McDavid had recorded at least two points in a whopping 44 of 77 games this season. He has up to 62 hits, 147 points, 330 shots at net, 84 hits and a plus-18 rating this season. If/when McDavid crosses 150 points, he will be one of six players in history: Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, Steve Yzerman, Phil Esposito and Bernie Nicholls to reach that goal.

Robin to McDavid’s Batman, Draisaitl puts together his own monstrous campaign. Draisaitl scored 50 goals for the third time in his career on Saturday and set a new record in assists (72) and points (123). He has scored nine goals and 15 assists during his current 12-point streak. Of his 120 points, 58 came on the power play, two of which came while he was shorthanded, coupled with 240 shots and a plus-6 rating in 75 appearances.

After his first 100-point season, Tkachuk was dealt from Calgary to Florida this past offseason. Western Canada’s move to the Sunshine State hasn’t slowed his game as Tkachuk has once again crossed the 100-point plateau. He has become even more savvy in dealing blows, reducing the wear and tear on his body. Tkachuk has benefited from seeing an average of two and a half minutes more ice time in each game, resulting in a 40 shot increase, offsetting the drop in his shooting percentage.

Armed with an eight-year, $90 million contract extension he signed with the Bruins in March, Pastrnak will remain in black-and-gold for the foreseeable future. Heading into a contract year, Pastrnak took a major step forward in production, with the first 100-run campaign of his career. Sitting with 56 goals in 77 games, if Pastrnak scores four more goals during Boston’s last five games, he will become the only player in franchise history not named Phil Esposito to score 60 goals in a single season.

MacKinnon, very quietly, just runs off points. With seven games remaining, MacKinnon has 36 goals and 64 assists, surpassing his previous record of 99 points set in 2018-19. MacKinnon, to compensate for the absence of Gabriel Landeskog for the season, saw an increase in ice age and shots per game as he took on the leadership mantle even more. With 748 points in 703 career games, MacKinnon is certainly at the Hall of Fame production pace.

The only thing that has slowed Kucherov in his career is injuries. After missing the entire shortened 2020-21 season, lower-body injuries limited Kucherov to 47 games last year. Kucherov is completely healthy this season and has broken the 100-point mark for the first time since 2018-19, aided by his 77 helpers in 77 games. In addition, Kucherov has shattered the point-per-play plateau each of the past six seasons, further demonstrating that he is an elite offensive weapon, especially when skating on par with Steven Stamcos And Braden point.

I could be accused of Kirill the Thrill bias by including him in this slot as there are many other options. Before being injured against the Jets on March 8, Kaprizov led Minnesota in 2022–23 with 39 goals and 74 points in 65 games. That result follows the 47 goals and 108 points he scored last season. More impressively, Kaprizov had the same 31 man advantage as last year in just 65 games played. He was also on track for more shots on target and possibly more goals, along with two more minutes of ice time per game. If next season is healthy, 50 goals and 100 points should certainly be within reach.

While much of the focus in Toronto is on the other half of the M&M guys, Austin Matthews, Marner has had the better season of the two. Marner had a real breakout campaign a year ago, finishing with a career best tally in goals (35) and points (97), while also posting a plus-23 rating. He has shown that the increase in production was no fluke, scoring 28 goals, 95 points (including 34 on man advantage) and 186 shots at net in 76 games this season.

9. Auston Matthews, C, TOR

Matthews won the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s MVP last season after finishing the year with 60 goals in 73 games, becoming the first player since Steven Stamkos in 2011-12 to reach such a milestone. He hasn’t had the same goal-scoring prowess this season, with 38 marks in 70 games, well below his pace a year ago. Additionally, after posting 106 points a year ago, Matthews has 80 points in 70 games this season, a good but not great year. That said, he’s still a sniper and should be eligible for a rebound campaign, especially if his shooting percentage (12.3 percent) gets closer to his historic number (15.7 percent).

Makar, already seen as an elite blueliner, confirmed that idea by winning the Norris Trophy last season after 28 goals and 58 assists in 77 games. He interrupted that beautiful campaign by also taking home the Conn Smythe Award. Due to a few injuries, Makar has had to miss 17 games this season, but he still averages more than a point per game while also skating more than 26 minutes per game. Makar, despite the injury, is still in the top 10 defenders and would be second had he played a full campaign.

Hughes has made incremental progress over the past two seasons after being drafted first overall in 2019. The main question regarding Hughes’ rise to become one of the league’s elite players was whennot if. But injuries that have hindered him in the past have not played such a big role this year, as he has skated in 74 games. Hughes has 40 goals and 51 assists in 74 and would have been the first Devil to break the 50-goal plateau had he not missed five games with an injury and scored just one marker in his next 11 games.

A second-round pick in 2017, Robertson has far exceeded his draft status. Pinned as not a great skater entering the draft, Robertson has honed that aspect of his game while also knowing when and how to find open space to score. His production has steadily increased over the past three seasons, punctuated this year by his first 100-point campaign, tallying 43 goals and 58 assists for 101 points, including 37 power play points, 297 shots at net and a plus-33 rating to and with 77 matches. Robertson has cemented his place as one of the top talent and producers in the league.

Others being considered are Artemi Panarin, Ilya Sorokin and Igor Shesterkin.