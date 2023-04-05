Tarleton will host GCU in Stephenville for the first time on Thursday in a top-level WAC clash





STEPHENVILLE, Texas Tarleton has only two home games left this season, and both will be major Western Athletic Conference fixtures with three top level WAC teams involved. First up on Thursday at 1 p.m. CT, Tarleton will host the Grand Canyon in Stephenville for the first time in their third all-time meeting. The two have split every game for the past two seasons, with Tarleton winning 4-2 in Phoenix last year en route to the WAC regular season title. In 2020-21, GCU won 6-1 at a neutral venue in St. George, Utah en route to the WAC regular season and WAC Tournament titles. This year, both Tarleton and GCU are in the top five on the WAC standings. Tarleton has the second-best overall record among the WAC programs at 11-6 and sits at 3-2 in conference play, while GCU is at 4-2 in the WAC after back-to-back 7-0 shutouts of Stephen F. Austin and Sam Houston. The Lopes are 10-8 overall. Tarleton had a rare error in their final game, falling to Abilene Christian on Sunday. Tarleton has lost only one consecutive game over the past two seasons, which took place in the first set of dual match play this spring against two Power Five conference programs, including the No. 4 team in the country in the Oklahoma Sooners. Freshmen have powered the Texans in 2022-23, notably Emma Person , who improved to 4-1 in the WAC in the top singles flight with her victory at ACU. She is 13-3 overall in singles this year, all on court 1-2. Clara Sobius (11-6), Elif Albayrak (4-3) and Ximena Morales (6-8) have also been consistent spots in the lineup. Martha Makantasi And Elsa drinking have led the returnees, with Makantasi normally playing at No. 2, and Boisson at No. 3, where she is 8-3 this season. Overall, she has posted a record of 11-4 singles this year. In doubles, Makantasi and Boisson have recently been paired on court 1. They played together as a pair against GCU last season, beating the duo of Valentina Del Marco and Sara Rakim 6-4. Makantasi and Boisson also each defeated their Lopes counterparts in singles last year, with Makantasi winning 6-3 7-5 against Santa Strombacha on court 3 and Boisson winning 6-3 6-2 against Autum Prudhomme on court 4. For GCU, Strombacha has consistently played on court 2 this year, so we could have a Makantasi-Strombacha rematch. The GCU junior is ranked No. 2 this season 15-1, 15-2 overall, on an eight-game winning streak. For the third consecutive season, Natasha Puehse has been GCU’s leading No. 1 singles player. She is 12-3 overall in singles of the year with an eight-game winning streak. GCU’s first No. 5 singles player Madeline Lamoreaux has won 11 straight singles matches and a 14-4 record this year. Tarleton and GCU have had four opponents in common this season in UT Arlington, UTRGV, SFA and Sam Houston. Tarleton went 3-1 against said opponents, while GCU went 2-2. Thursday’s matchup is Greek Day and Tarleton invites everyone involved in Greek Life to show up and show off. Thursday’s game will be scored live and also streamed live.

