The fast bowler leading the US World Cup offense





Praise continues to pour for swift Ali Khan after the Pakistan-born pacer won a seven-wicket haul to help the US beat Jersey on Tuesday and keep their dreams alive to compete in this year’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

Khan used his tremendous pace and ability bowling fast yorkers to tear through the Jersey batting line-up and collect sensational figures of 7/32 from 9.4 overs as the USA booked their place for the June qualifying tournament and a step came closer to claiming a place at this year’s 50-over World Cup. Video

Cricket World Cup



01:02

Ali Khan rips through Jersey with seven wickets for the US Ali Khan rips through Jersey with seven wickets for the US The 32-year-old took five wickets alone during a blistering opening spell at the United Cricket Club Ground and then returned to death when his team needed him most to pack the Jersey tail just as they threatened an improbable victory claim. Khan’s haul was the seventh-best figures achieved in men’s ODI cricket, with Sri Lankan Chaminda Vaas the only bowler to have previously taken more than seven wickets in a 50-over ODI match. TOP 10 BEST NUMBERS IN MEN’S ODI CRICKET Chaminda Vase (Sri Lanka) 8/19 Shahid Afridi (Pakistan) 7/12 Glenn McGrath (Australia) 7/15 Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) 7/18 Andy Bichel (Australia) 7/20 Muttiah Muralidaran (Sri Lanka) 7/30 Ali Khan (USA) 7/32 Tim Southee (New Zealand) 7/33 Trent Boult (New Zealand) 7/34 Waqar Younis (Pakistan) 7/36 It also helped catapult Khan to the top of the wicket takers list at the Qualifier Play-off, with the dynamic right arm now taking 16 scalps on the event as a stingy average of just 12.37 from five matches. That’s four wickets more than any other bowler in the event, with Papua New Guinea pacer Semo Kamea (12 wickets) and compatriot Nisarg Patel (11) the only other players to have claimed more than 10 wickets heading into the final day on Wednesday. A relatively late bloomer to professional cricket, Khan first made waves in American cricket in the mid-2010s. Following the success of Cricket World Cup League 2 in 2019, the exciting rapid made his ODI debut for his adopted country USA when he played against Papua New Guinea in 2019. It’s been a long way to the top for the Punjab-born pacer, who moved to the US only as a teenager and started showing his abilities in various T20 leagues around the world over the past decade when he competed alongside the likes of Adam Zampa, Martin Guptill and Chris Lynn as they played for the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League over the past decade. But it looks like we’re only going to see more of the exciting fast bowler, who is now expected to lead the US attack at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe in June and July, where the emerging cricket nation will have the chance to compete for a place in the 10-team event scheduled for the end of the year. The USA will face 1996 champions Sri Lanka, up-and-coming cricket nation Nepal and two-time winners West Indies in the mid-year qualifying tournament, while the UAE will also join them in the event after progressing from the Play – out. Ali Khan is in sensational form in Namibia The Cricket World Cup Qualification Playoff will be available on FanCode in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal and Pakistan; and on Willow TV in the US. Fans in ALL other regions can watch the Qualifier Play-off live and FREE on ICC.tv on: * ICC.tv website

* ICC.tv mobile apps (available in the App Store And Google Play)

* Samsung TV And LG TV apps

