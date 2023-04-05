Football practice report: April 4

: Outdoor practice fields: Full cushions

Spring training for the Oregon football team resumed on Tuesday after a break of more than two weeks.

The time off was clear to head coach Dan Lanning, he said afterwards. Apparently because of the excitement the Ducks exuded when they returned to practice, but perhaps also because of a bit of rust that needed to be shaken off.

“There was some really good energy today, but I also felt like we were a team coming back from two weeks where we didn’t really do that much active work,” Lanning said. “(That) appears; many errors to correct.”

In mid-March, the Ducks began spring drills with two practices, then paused for final exams to wrap up college winter quarters. Spring break followed, before classes resumed on Monday with a new academic quarter.

Tuesday’s practice was the first of three this week as the Ducks get used to a Tuesday-Thursday-Saturday routine that will continue through the four weeks of April. On the fourth of those Saturdays, the annual Spring Game will take place, after which Oregon will practice one more time before the coaches head out for the spring evaluation recruiting period in May.

Between now and then, Lanning wants to see improvement. That begins for players with a movie review of Tuesday’s practice, looking for areas to clean up.

“When these guys come off the field, everyone wants to watch a movie because they’re eager, but the first thing they’re going to pull off is the plays that they’ve done really well,” Lanning said. “The challenge is to focus on the plays you didn’t do well. How do we fix those?

“It’s not about the highs; we can all put together a highlight. It’s about the low lights, and how do we eliminate those? (I’m) looking for us not to make the same mistakes on Thursday as we did today.”

remarkable: The Ducks welcomed a handful of newcomers to the roster early in the spring quarter, including junior defensive back Tysheem Johnson a transfer of Ole Miss and three members of the 2023 recruiting class: defensive backs Solomon Davis And Cambra done (below), and linebacker Jerry Mixon . The team continues to practice with the roster split into relatively even “green” and “yellow” squads, rather than using a depth map. The team has a movie night on Wednesday to see the new release “Air,” a dramatization of Nike and Michael Jordan’s early relationship.

Citable:

Head coach Dan Lanning on how the staff spent spring break

“Coaches think about football non-stop. But everybody needs the chance to recharge; there’s not really much time outside of that point in the season. So you try to be organized at the break, have the opportunity to check, continue to recruit while on break, but spending some time with your family is also very important to us.”

Head coach Dan Lanning on the recent release of the movie “Air”

“I’m definitely going to see it. I’m excited about it. I know it’s a movie and it’s not entirely true, but of course where we are now the University of Oregon wouldn’t exist without Phil and Penny Knight.” The story that everyone sees the baby, not everyone sees the labor pains, how they got to where they are today. I’m excited to see that story and how it turns out.”

Interviews after training:

Head Coach Dan Lanning