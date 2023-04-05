Sports
Kela Tennis beats Mount Vernon due to deflation
A jury on Tuesday found Mount Vernon liable for breach of contract for the infamous mid-night destruction of the tennis bubble at Memorial Field in 2018.
The verdict after a two-week trial in the state Supreme Court in White Plains paves the way for Kela Tennis Inc. to seek a whopping $16 million in damages when the jury reconvenes next week.
The bubble’s removal on the orders of then-mayor Richard Thomas effectively ruined the company, whose operators had stopped paying rent and spent $365,000 on things the city was supposed to provide after the city failed to complete a clubhouse that was central to the businesses. Kela Simunyola and his wife and daughter imagined the tennis center.
Simunyola grew up in Zambia and became a top tennis coach in Westchester after coming to the United States to attend Concordia College in Bronxville.
How the bubble came down
Shortly after midnight on June 1, contractor Michael Figueroa and his workers deflated the $600,000 leased bubble without any of the normal procedures for removing it. Figueroa had been accompanied by several police officers who were there to make sure no one interfered.
Tennis bubble:Memorial Field has reopened, but the tennis bubble battle rages on as the $16 million lawsuit approaches
James Borkowski, Kela’s attorney, applauded the verdict. He said that while the situation was caused by Thomas, the verdict should be a wake-up call for current mayor Shawyn Patterson Howard to “show some leadership” and have a serious discussion about solving the case.
But Marc Oxman, the lawyer representing the city, said the verdict was “disappointing” and would almost certainly be appealed. He said the city was barred from presenting one of its most important defenses: that the contract was void because a 2008 intermunicipal agreement with Westchester County to restore the long-derelict Memorial Field barred the city from entering into other contracts for programs that were not included. in the provincial agreement.
State Supreme Court Justice Lewis Lubell had ruled that this would not be a point for the jury to consider.
The agreement for the county to fund reconstruction of the field, track, and bleachers was led by then-Mayor Clinton Young. But when Ernie Davis, a tennis enthusiast, returned to the mayor’s office in 2012, he reformulated the plan to include an expanded tennis footprint. In 2015, Kela Tennis Inc. a 15-year lease to run the tennis center.
Jurors found that Kela Tennis had a valid contract and that it was the city, not the company, that violated the contract. It also found that the breach was inexcusable, rejecting Oxman’s argument that there were “serious environmental constraints” such as the need to test and remove contaminated debris that the city was forcing.
When the city failed to deliver what it promised in the first six months of the contract, it was amended in December 2015, just before Davis left office, to halve the amount Kela had to pay each month. But little work was done in the next two years, and city officials told the company not to make monthly payments.
Main Testimony
The most significant testimony in the trial probably came from the city’s current elected comptroller, Rev. Darren Morton, who served as recreation commissioner and helped oversee work at Memorial Field during the Davis and Thomas administrations. He had been kept out of the loop when Thomas and corporate attorney Lawrence Porcari pressed for Kela’s removal from Memorial Field.
He said Kela Tennis had been told not to continue paying rent because the city failed to meet the end of the contract.
In early 2018, Thomas hoped to make progress at Memorial Field and asked Kela Tennis if the courts could be moved back onto the property to ensure there would be room for an 8-lane court when Memorial Field was rebuilt.
When Simunyola declined, concerned that new promises to get work done on the tennis center were unlikely to be kept, Borkowski said he set in motion the plan to remove Kela Tennis “at all costs”.
Borkowski called the process “persuasion, deception, and nullification,” and said the administration continued to insist on unpaid rent that didn’t really need to be paid.
Only after that did the city begin citing issues such as the danger of crumbling bleachers and the need to test and remove potentially contaminated debris that Davis had dumped on the field.
Oxman argued that there was no deadline in the lease for when the clubhouse was to be built and that there was no provision making rent payments contingent on the completion of the clubhouse.
But Borkowski ridiculed that in his summons, saying that the suggestion that Kela should still have paid amounted to telling them, “You do your thing, but we don’t have to do ours. Does that seem reasonable? Seems that fair?”
Oxman admitted that the work the city was doing on the clubhouse was slow and “not particularly good” and that removing the bubble “might have been heavy-handed.” But the removal did not violate the way contract violations should be handled, he said.
Denial of the claim may seem harsh, but the jury’s role is to scrutinize the contract,” he said.
Borkowski quoted emails from Ralph Uzzi, the public works commissioner, to Thomas, mocking the work done on the tennis center. He said the project had died of “incompetence, neglect and misdemeanor” and bordered on criminal neglect.
“If that isn’t a breach of contract, I don’t know what is,” Borkowski told the jury.
