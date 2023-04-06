Youth hockey group White Bear Lake is suing gambling manager who quit

The board of directors of the White Bear Lake Area Hockey Association is suing the former gambling executive, claiming she secretly tried to bring the organization down financially by starting her own company and taking customers and revenue with her.

Christine Olson is accused of breaching her fiduciary duty by attempting to bring in bars and restaurants that have standing contracts with the association to conduct gambling activities and instead take their business to Minnesota Gambling Consultants, the company she founded last fall.

The board in a lawsuit filed Monday in Ramsey County District Court also alleges that Olson kept or destroyed property that belonged to the association, including emails, and that financial records are not accounted for.

“That is information that should not be missing,” says Janel Dressen, lawyer for the hockey association. “No money is missing. This is not an embezzlement case. There are red flags about what happened.”

Olson resigned on March 28 after 12 years with the association. She declined to comment when reached by phone on Wednesday.

According to the lawsuit:

Olson worked as a paid employee of the non-profit hockey association and oversaw charity gambling, including the sale of pull-tabs, electronic pull-tabs, paddle tickets, and raffles. The money raised helps cover costs for the association, which serves approximately 800 children.

Charity gambling accounts for a large portion of the association’s fundraising. A 2021 audit found that gambling generated more than $31.9 million in revenue, $4.6 million in net income, and $871,362 in profits. In 2022, under Olson’s leadership, total gambling winnings fell to $680,387 despite an increase in revenue.

Trouble started brewing in May 2022, when the board approved the opening of a bingo hall. Olson, who received a $129,000 salary last year, said with the added responsibility she would need a raise, but it was not approved at the time.

The board was unaware that Olson had founded her own company in October, but continued to work for the association. Board members grew suspicious in January when Olson was instructed to solicit bids for electrical work at Jimmy’s Event Center, where the bingo hall was slated to open. The three bids Olson received ranged from $40,000 to $50,000, but board members believed they came from friends of hers or her husband.

Board members sought out additional contractors, and bids came in at $14,000 for the same job. Olson, who holds the association’s only gambling license, accused the association of violating its bylaws.

“That seems to be a flashpoint,” Dressen said.

Olson was told her husband was not allowed to do construction in the bingo hall, but he did it anyway.

Despite Olson’s troubling behavior, the board approved in January that her salary be increased to $140,000, to “ease the relationship with her and beyond the adversarial relationship that had developed,” the lawsuit said.

On the day Olson stepped down, she reportedly deleted all emails she sent or received. She also told board members that financial documents and confidential information belonging to the association had been left in lockers, but the paperwork had not been found.

Olson also allegedly told association employees in an “emergency meeting” that she had recruited four of the association’s partner restaurants and bars to follow her. Before resigning, Olson asked Bear Town Bar and Grill to stop working with the association and work with it instead.

According to the lawsuit, Olson asked the owner, “Do you want to be the only bar to stay with the WBLAHA?” [White Bear Lake Area Hockey Association]?”

Dressen, the association’s lawyer, said the board felt it should take legal action after discovering the seriousness of the situation.

“WBLAHA has suffered and will continue to suffer significant financial loss as a result of Olson’s unlawful conduct,” the lawsuit reads. “Not only will there be a substantial drop in revenue due to the loss of the WBLAHA partner restaurants and bars and WBLAHA employees, but WBLAHA has suffered reputational damage due to Olson’s disparaging, abusive and illegal conduct.”

The association’s partnerships with Doc’s Sports Bar, Bear Town Bar and Grill, White Bear Bar and Jimmy’s have been reinstated, the board said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

Dressen said the board hopes to reach an agreement soon and protect the association for the youth who play in it.

Olson has 21 days to respond to the complaint.