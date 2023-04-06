Pride in the game as Australia’s veteran table tennis players take on New Zealand

Pride and passion will be on display in New Zealand on Thursday as 24 of Australia’s top table tennis veterans take on the Kiwis.

Most important points: Three Sunshine Coast players have been selected for the test match between Australia and New Zealand, which starts this Thursday

Three Sunshine Coast players have been selected for the test match between Australia and New Zealand, which starts this Thursday This year marks the return of the test, after a three-year hiatus due to Covid-19

This year marks the return of the test, after a three-year hiatus due to Covid-19 Players hope for better funding for the sport ahead of Brisbane’s 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games

The Sunshine Coast has three players in its squad, in three different age groups.

Paul Green, Alan Bruhn and Ken Hay together have decades of national and international competition experience.

All three said it was an honor to be called up to represent their country.

“I had a tear in my eye when I got selected, so it means a lot to me,” said Green.

“I’ve been playing for a long time and it’s nice to be recognized.”

Green comes from a table tennis family, with his brother Colin Green a permanent representative for Scotland.

“My mom and dad played table tennis in the ’60s and I started around ’67…my grandfather built me ​​a table,” he said.

Green says he’s made friends for life playing table tennis. ( )

Bruhn also started as a teenager, playing on a homemade table in his house in Mount Gambier.

He represented the Northern Territory before moving to Queensland.

The 76-year-old is eager to put on a good show in Nelson, New Zealand’s South Island.

“New Zealand and Australia are always rivals, so that’s fine,” said Bruhn.

“There are still quite fit guys at that age [over 75s category] and can still hit the ball quite well, so it’s good competition.”

Bruhn’s teammates say his strength is his tactical play combined with his consistency. ( )

Stay active

At 81 years old, Ken Hay is the oldest of the Sunshine Coast trio and the second oldest member of the Australian squad.

He started playing when he was 15 and hasn’t stopped.

Over the decades, he has learned a few tricks to outsmart and outsmart his opponents.

“You have to be reasonably fit… you have to be able to move your feet well,” Hay said.

“The best way is to catch them in the service, so if you squint it helps…you can look one way and then serve the other way and a lot of the time it comes out. “

He praised the sport for improving both his mental and physical health.

“It keeps the heart racing… it’s just a fantastic sport that anyone can play,” said Hay.

“If you want to live long, play ping pong”

Hay says the sport is like a “game of chess” where you have to think ahead. ( )

Olympic hope

The trio hopes to cheer on the younger generation of homegrown tennis players at the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Brisbane.

Table Tennis Australia CEO Scott Houston said the “current crop” of juniors is holding its own on the world stage.

“Our top junior, Nicholas Lum, even reached number one in the world for under-seven teams last year,” said Houston.

“At last year’s World Junior Championships in Tunisia, we took home a silver and a bronze medal.

“Nine years from now they will probably be close to their peak and be well placed to try and get some medals for Australia at the 2032 Olympics.”

Mr. Houston said most players, even at the professional level, still had to keep their day jobs because of a lack of funding. ( )

He said the sport was “underfunded compared to other similar sports”.

“For our Olympic team… we are not receiving high quality funding from the Australian government… we are doing everything we can to try and get some funding back,” Mr Houston said.

He said there were 250 clubs across Australia, with 10,400 registered members, exceeding pre-Covid levels.

“It’s a sport that’s growing and it’s one of the most accessible sports,” said Houston.

“The youngest age group we have available is under 11 years old…and the oldest age group is over 85…I don’t think there are many other sports that have that age range.”