Sony Sports Network is going to broadcast Pro Panja League, Cricket Sri Lanka tournaments

New Delhi: Professional arm wrestling competition Pro Panja has partnered with Sony Sports Network for its first season and will air on its channels this year. The competition was first launched in 2020 by Bollywood actors and producers Parvin Dabas and Preeti Jhangiani.

In the past, it has held two editions of ranking tournaments and competitions along with some promotional events across the country. The sport, the company said, has wide appeal and roots in multiple regions of India. The previous ranking tournament was held in Gwalior in July 2022.

The arm wrestling action will see six teams of arm wrestlers from across India compete in multiple weight categories.

The parent of the league, co-owner of Swen Entertainment Pvt Ltd, Parvin Dabas, said: “We are delighted to be joining hands with Sony Sports Network and are proud to see them adopting the ancient sport of arm wrestling. finally for the first time in India the chance to watch the sport at a professional level. We have created an attractive product and the public is in for a great ride.”

Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer, distribution and head of sports business, Sony Pictures Networks India said: There is a huge attraction to homegrown leagues and this is no exception. The popularity of the competition on social media and the enthusiasm of the fans is a testament to the huge potential of the sport in the country.

This week, the network also extended its global media rights to broadcast Sri Lanka Crickets matches for the next four years until March 2027. The broadcaster said it will broadcast and live stream the tournaments globally, including the senior cricket matches hosted by the cricket organization during the term of the agreement, except in Sri Lanka where the broadcaster only holds the television rights.

India’s sports industry has seen a leap in 2022 with media ad spend, field and team sponsorships, and celebrity endorsement supporting the 14,000 crore mark for the first time, signaling a massive post-covid recovery.

According to the 10th edition of a Sporting Nation in the Making annual report by GroupM, total sports industry spending increased 49% to 14,209 crore last year, from 9,500 crore in 2021. Out of this, spending on ground sponsorship, teams and franchises has more than doubled to 5,907 crore, increasing its share of the total pie by 12 basis points to 42% from the previous 30%.

