Barnum hopes his team will turn up the temperature in spring football

Individual development is always a priority in spring football, and Portland State football coaches got an eye on where their players stand on day three of 15-day spring training.

The Vikings played live for nearly 30 minutes with many player changes. What became clear was that the Vikings have a wealth of skill position players on both sides of football. It also showed how excited everyone was to get back into action.

“I like the energy we have here,” said Viking Coach Bruce Barnum . “It’s how the game should be played. I see veterans and young players playing. But it’s the first day of pads so the enthusiasm was easy.”

The player evaluation is especially important with young players and new players.

“We have two graded transfers here in Dallas (Holliday) and Jermaine (Braddock) that I expect to contribute this season,” said Barnum. “We also have some young guys coming through the program who were redshirts last year and I want to see how they take over.”

Holliday, of Boise State, and Braddock, of San Jose State, have a combined 78 game experience at the FBS level. A 6-3, 315 pound offensive lineman, Holliday will bring instant depth and experience to the line. Braddock had a career-high 70 receptions with the Spartans and adds another playmaker at wide receiver.

Most likely to benefit from the addition of those two is the junior-to-be quarterback Dante Chachere . The Viking signal caller had a total offense of 2,565 yards last year while accounting for 26 total touchdowns. Barnum wants to see those numbers rise.

“I want my quarterback to continue to grow now that he’s a veteran on the field. I also hope that the guys currently behind him will push him in the league for game time,” said Barnum.

“I especially want the culture to develop leading up to the off-season. Water boils at 212 degrees. We’re at 211 and we’re looking for that last degree to get us where we need to be. We’ve got the players and coaches to make it doing.”

Portland State resumes practice at Stott Community Field on Thursday, beginning at 9 a.m

COACHING CLINIC: A handful of local coaches, both college and high school, were on hand Wednesday to observe the Vikings’ practice. Among them was Keenan Lowe, Mountainside High School’s new head coach. Known for his play at Jesuit High School and Oregon, coaching at the high school and collegiate level, and his heroic actions to prevent a possible school shooting, Lowe was asked by Coach Bruce Barnum to talk to the Vikings after training. He spoke short but inspiring words to the team before they broke up. “I would like Keenan to talk to the team every day. What he was to Oregon and Oregon State football, he has done and seen things from a very young age. We will take as much of his knowledge as we can with us. He’s a charismatic guy. It was an honor to have him on the pitch.”

HIT THE BOOKS: Portland State had named 17 student-athletes to its Academic All-Big Sky Conference list for 2022. The conference released the list Tuesday. Included from PSU were: Xavier Bell S; Nate Bennett WR; Ian Crocker LB; Emmanuel Daigbe WR; Taylor Evans WR; Kennedy Freeman BY; Maclain Griffin WR; Isaiah Henry LB; Tyson Pauling OL; Jack Porter BY; Slade Shufelt BY; Gianni Smith K; Matthew Talelemotu WR; Malik Thirdgill THE D’Angalo Titialii OL; George Triplett P; Travis West , DB. Also for the Vikings, Matthew Talelemotu , Nate Bennett And Gianni Smith were College Sports Communicators Academic All-District 8 last fall in the past five years, PSU has earned 19, 18, 32, 20 and 17 players, respectively, Academic All-Big Sky Conference honors. That’s the top five numbers of honorees during PSU’s 27 seasons in the Big Sky Conference. “We have to thank (academic advisor) Callan Jackman for all her great work with our team this year,” said Coach Barnum.

SATURDAY SITUATIONS: Portland State will not necessarily hold a formal scrimmage on Saturday, but will go live working on game situations such as specific down-and-distance scenarios and field position scenarios. The first live scrimmage will take place during practice on April 14.

UPCOMING SPRING FOOTBALL TRAINING

Thursday, April 6, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m

fri. Apr 7 9-11am

Sat. Apr 8 9-11am

Tuesday, April 11, 8-10 a.m

Wednesday, April 12, 8-10 a.m

Thursday, April 13, 8-10 a.m

Fri. Apr 14 9-11am scrimmage

mom. Apr 17 8-10am

Tuesday, April 18, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m

Wed. Apr 19 8-10am

Fri. April 21, 10 a.m. Spring Football Game, Hillsboro Stadium