Women’s tennis visits desert for first Pac-12 Road Trip

The No. 26 UCLA women’s tennis team (8-5, 3-3 Pac-12) heads out for its first Pac-12 play away from Los Angeles Tennis Center when the No. 45 visits Arizona (14-9, 1-4 ) Friday and No. 30 Arizona State (12-5, 2-3) Saturday. The Bruins hail from Colorado and Utah, while the Wildcats and Sun Devils suffered losses in California and Stanford. Each match starts at noon PT.

FOLLOW LIVE

Arizona live streaming: https://arizonawildcats.com/sports/2018/1/26/tennis-live-streaming

Arizona live scoring: http://stats.statbroadcast.com/broadcast/?id=464239

Live Streaming of the State of Arizona: https://pac-12.com/live/arizona-state-university-3

Arizona state live score: http://sidearmstats.com/asu/wten/

LAST TIME OFF

UCLA recorded its second 4–0 conference win in as many days, sending Utah on April 1 at the Los Angeles Tennis Center. Fangran Tian achieved her second resounding result of the season. Anne Christine Lutkemeyer And Sasha Vagramov also recorded singles victories for the Bruins. All three players also took double wins. UCLA knocked out Colorado a day early. Kimmy Hans scored an outright win for the Bruins. Tian and Vagramov added similar singles results. Hance and Tian achieved two victory days and also achieved victories in doubles.

UCLA USA. ARIZONA, STATE OF ARIZONA

UCLA women’s tennis is 69-8 against Arizona. The programs last met on March 11, 2022, when the Bruins defeated the Wildcats 4–0 at the Los Angeles Tennis Center. Vanessa Ong took the win. Elysia Bolton And Kimmy Hans collected the other singles victories. Each also won in doubles. Arizona took the first sets in singles, but both matches went unfinished. UCLA is 62-18 against Arizona State. On March 12, 2022, the Bruins won in a 4-1 decision over the Sun Devils at LATC. UCLA needed a comeback to secure its first run of the day before building a 3-0 lead in singles. Forbes Abbey took the overall win. Bolton and Ong, who teamed up for the come-from-behind doubles victory, also won individually. Patricija Spaka was victorious for ASU.

EXPLORING THE WILD CATS, SUN DEVILS

With records of 14-9 overall and 1-4 in Pac-12 play, Arizona checks in at No. 45 in the latest ITA Team Rankings. Arizona State, meanwhile, is at 12-5 (2-3) and is ranked No. 30. Individually, Giulia Morlet of the Sun Devils is No. 118 in singles, while their doubles pairing of Patricija Spaka and Domenika Turkovic is No. 27.

TO A TI-AN

Fangran Tian recorded wins in 11 consecutive singles decisions to begin her dual-match career. The freshman from Beijing, China has one game left unfinished. Of those wins, five are against national-ranked players: No. 28 Angelica Blake of Stanford (6-1, 1-6, 6-4 on March 26), No. 4 Madison Sieg of USC (6-3, 1 – 0, retired March 16), No. 20 Irina Cantos Siemers of Ohio State (6-4, 3-6, 6-1 on March 12), No. 100 Hikaru Sato of Washington (4-6, 6-4 , 6-3 on March 3) and No. 57 Thasaporn Naklo of Iowa State (6-1, 6-2 on January 28). Dating back to the fall action, Tian is 19-5 in singles with a 9-4 score against nationally ranked foes.

IN THE RANKING

UCLA is number 26 in the most recent ITA Computerized Team Rankings, released Tuesday. The latest ITA National Singles and Doubles Rankings came out the same day and featured four Bruins. Leader of the singles list Fangran Tian which was climbed to a career-best No. 17. Kimmy Hans is listed at number 108, while Ava Catanzarite checked in at No. 122. The tandem of Hance and Elise Wagel ranks No. 12 for doubles, thanks in part to its ITA Southwest Regional Championships title run. The pair defeated current No. 1 Savannah Broadus/Janice Tjen from Pepperdine in the final.

CLINCH WATCH

Fangran Tian (Utah, vs. Rice) has two team victories in dual-match play in 2023. Ava Catanzarite (Loyola Marymount), Kimmy Hans (Colorado), Anne Christine Lutkemeyer (CSUN), Vanessa Ong (at USC), Sasha Vagramov (State of Ohio) and Elise Wagel (in Washington State) have each secured fourth point once this year.

HANCE Named PAC-12 PLAYER OF THE WEEK FOR MARCH 13-19

Kimmy Hans was named Pac-12 Player of the Week for the week of March 13-19, the conference announced March 21. The visiting Bruins beat crosstown rival USC 4-1 (March 16), thanks in large part to Hance’s victories against nationally ranked opponents in the doubles and singles. The second-year combination of Hance and Elise Wagel made a statement out of the gate in doubles, giving UCLA a lead with their 6-2 game against 24th ranked pair Naomi Cheong and Snow Han on top court. Hance then dispatched No. 61 Han 6–2, 6–3 on the second singles field, extending the Bruins’ lead to 3–1. The team win was UCLA’s third straight and fifth in six attempts. The Pac-12 Player of the Week award represents the first in Hance’s career and the second in as many weeks for the Bruins. Sasha Vagramov was honored for the week of March 6-12. UCLA has now accumulated 38 weekly awards from the conference.

VAGRAMOV TABBET PAC-12 PLAYER OF THE WEEK FOR MARCH 6-12

After her team’s 4–3 victory against No. 4 Ohio State, Sasha Vagramov was named Pac-12 Player of the Week in a March 14 conference announcement. The award was presented for the week of March 6-12. Vagramov was on court as the Bruins scored the first and last points of their thrilling 4-3 victory against the Buckeyes Sunday at the Los Angeles Tennis Center. With all eyes on the fourth singles match, the senior won a deuce point to lift her past Isabelle Boulais for a 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 result and kick off a celebration. Vagramov also accompanied Vanessa Ong to beat Kolie Allen and Danielle Willson 6–4 on Court 3 to clinch the double point. Vagramov was previously named Pac-12 Player of the Week on February 11, 2020.

AUTUMN SUMMARY

The Bruins performed at six events in the fall, including two national. There were two championship appearances, such as Kimmy Hans And Elise Wagel teamed up to win the ITA Southwest Regional Championships doubles title in San Diego as the combination of Vanessa Ong And Sasha Vagramov won the Dennis Rizza Classic grand prize in Rolling Hills Estates, California. Anne Christine Lutkemeyer , who was the top singles performer at the Women of Troy Invitational, amassed a team-high 11 singles wins. Hans, Ava Catanzarite And Fangran Tian each defeated three nationally ranked opponents. Hance also made it to the singles final round at the ITA Southwest Regionals.

2021-22 IN OVERVIEW

The 2021-22 UCLA women’s tennis team went 13-7 and finished second in the Pac-12 with a 7-1 record. The Bruins advanced past Arkansas in the first round of the NCAA Championships, but were defeated by hosts Oklahoma State in a 4–2 decision in the second round. Elysia Bolton And Forbes Abbey qualified for the NCAA singles draw, while the duo of Bolton and Elise Wagel secured a draw in doubles. Bolton advanced to the second round of singles. Forbes (first team), Bolton (second team) and Kimmy Hans (Honorable Mention) received All-Conference honors from the Pac-12. Forbes also received the Arthur Ashe Leadership & Sportsmanship award from the ITA Southwest Region.

WHO’S NEW?

Anne Christine Lutkemeyer And Fangran Tian make up UCLA’s freshman class. Lutkemeyer (Irvine, California), a Blue Chip recruit according to TennisRecruiting.net, was the No. 1 player in her class in 2020 and 2021. She won the singles championship at the PTT Newport Beach, California 2021 Women’s $25K Hard 2 event. At the junior level, Lutkemeyer collected the Girls’ 16 singles crown at the 2018 USTA International Spring Championships in Carson, California. Tian (Beijing, China) won the Girls’ singles title at the 2019 Australian Open Asia-Pacific Wildcard Play-Off event, a wildcard entry into the 2020 Australian Open Junior Championships. She also earned a spot in the World Cup draw singles Roland-Garros Junior Championships 2019.

BROWNS ON TOUR

Ena Shibahara earned her first Grand Slam championship in 2022, when she teamed up with Wesley Koolhof to win the mixed doubles title at Roland-Garros. She also recently made her first women’s doubles grand final round alongside Shuko Aoyama at the 2023 Australian Open. Shibahara climbed to a career-best No. 4 ranking in the WTA doubles rankings in March 2022. Catherine Harrison also had an outstanding 2022 as she made her Grand Slam debut in singles and doubles. She progressed through singles qualifying at Wimbledon and continued her success with a first-round victory. Harrison and partner Ulrikke Eikeri made a doubles match in the second round at Roland-Garros and the pair achieved the same feat at Wimbledon and the US Open. Harrison also secured her first WTA title last year, teaming up with Sabrina Santamaria to triumph at the Monterrey Open in Mexico. The following Bruins in the professional ranks topped the WTA rankings in 2022: Robin Anderson (No. 137 singles and 181 doubles), Harrison (214 singles and 69 doubles), Elysia Bolton (230 doubles), Chanelle van Nguyen (350 singles) and Jada Hart (489 doubles).

HEAD COACH STELLA SAMPRAS WEBSTER