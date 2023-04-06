Teen table tennis player aims high





AGNES Tiong has a big dream. Born with an intellectual disability and hearing impairment, the 14-year-old aims to bring glory to Malaysia at the 2023 Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany. The table tennis player will compete in singles, doubles and mixed doubles. Her coach Mary Chung said Agnes recently won a gold medal in the women’s doubles category and a silver medal in the singles and mixed doubles categories at the national-level Special Olympics. The Special Olympics World Games 2023 will take place from June 17 to 25. Agnes will be joined by her mother, Chua Hong Bing, who herself is a former Malaysia Games (Sukma) athlete. Tai (second from left) and others wish Tiong (third from left) success at the 2023 Special Olympics World Games. Special Olympics Sarawak (SO) Sibu department secretary Chew Siok Cheng said table tennis was a new sport in the Special Olympics and Sarawak started training players for the sport last year. We consider our chances (of winning) quite high in this. Chew said Chung had Agnes play badminton initially when the teenager was an apprentice at SJK(C) Uk Daik in Sibu. But Chung, the senior assistant at the special education school, switched Agnes to table tennis after seeing the latter’s prowess in the sport. Her elementary school had 38 special needs students and another six preschoolers. Agnes is now studying at SMK Sungai Merah. In preparation for the World Games, we train her for an hour and a half every day. When we started the tough training program, she got very tired, but she is fine now, said Chung, who is assisted by the school’s table tennis coach, Bong Pei Li. SO Sibu Chapter President Datuk Jason Tai wished Agnes luck at the World Games.

