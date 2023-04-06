Baseball rocks Brandeis for fourth win in a row, 13-2





WALTHAM, Mass.—First year Ryan Hvozdovic (Hillsborough, NJ) had four season-high hits, produced a double and a season-high four runs batted in, and senior Michael O’Brien (Medford, Massachusetts) and freshman Chris Basile (Miami Beach, Fla.) batted in two runs each as Babson College defeated Brandeis University 13-2 in non-conference baseball action Wednesday afternoon at Stein Diamond. With the win, Babson won his fourth game in a row and 10th of the last 11 and is now 12-8 overall as Brandeis fell to 5-13. Senior Jackson Kelly (Wenonah, NJ) homered for the Beavers, classmate Michael Cook (Whitman, Massachusetts) had two hits and drove in a run, and graduated Ryan nobody (Belmont, Massachusetts) and junior Luke Rubin (Los Angeles, California) each had one RBI. Senior Adam Smith (Allentown, Pa.) allowed only one run in 3.1 innings to record his first career victory and four relievers allowed only one unearned run in 4.2 innings with one strikeout each. Senior Sam Nugent (Mansfield, Massachusetts) went 3-for-3 with a run scored for the judges and classmate Drew Michaud (Madison, Conn.) and Steve Simon (Hanover, Massachusetts) each drove in a run. After Babson came on the board in the second inning on Kelly’s solo home run to left, the Beavers scored five runs in the third inning to take a 6–0 lead. Hovzdovic bounced a two-run single up the left, Cook followed an RBI single to the left and Basile brought in two runs on a bloop-triple to the right that went past the right fielder. Smith gave up only one hit in three scoreless innings before Brandeis reached him for a run in the fourth on three hits, including an RBI knock by Michaud. The Beavers came back right away with four runs in the top of the fifth. Hvozdovic singled in junior Bran Savage (Charlton, Massachusetts), who singled and stole second, then later scored on a throwing error by Brandeis. Noone and Rubin followed with RBI singles to extend the lead to 10-1. Two Babson errors led to a Brandeis run in the bottom of the seventh before the Beavers closed the score with three in the top of the eighth. Hozdovic started the rally with an RBI double and O’Brien hit a basesloaded two-out single to left to bring in two runs. First years Theodore Dimitriou (Norwood, Mass.) and James Clark (Southborough, Massachusetts) and sophomore Cole Willis (Lexington, Mass.) and Matt Milone (Amston, Conn.) all had an effective inning of relief, combining to allow just three hits in 4.2 innings to preserve the win. Babson returns home for a New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference (NEWMAC) doubleheader at Govoni Field against WPI on Saturday, starting at noon. Brandeis hosts Emory in a four-game University Athletic Association weekend series starting Friday at 3 p.m. GAME NOTES

• Babson is 18-27 all-time against Brandeis in a streak stretching back to 1976.

• Hvozdovic extended his hitting streak to seven games, hitting .500 (14-for-28) with eight RBI’s in that span.

• Santos singled in the third inning to extend his on-base streak to 20 games, and Basile’s triple extended his hitting streak to six games.

• The Beavers have walked at least three times in eight games in a row.

