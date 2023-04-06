Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson unlikely to play in Cricket World Cup





Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson looks set to miss the Cricket World Cup later this year following an assessment of his knee injury suffered in the opening game of the Indian Premier League. Williamson was carried off the field on Saturday following an injury to his right knee on his debut for the Gujarat Titans. He returned home earlier this week and, after seeing a specialist, New Zealand Cricket has announced he will require surgery with confirmation that he has torn his anterior cruciate ligament. Standard rehabilitation timelines mean Williamson is unlikely to be fit and available for selection at this year’s Cricket World Cup in India. Williamson will likely have knee surgery within the next three weeks. After receiving the news, Williamson wanted to acknowledge the support he had received since suffering the injury. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. I have received a lot of support over the last few days and would like to thank both the Gujarat Titans and New Zealand Cricket for that. Of course it is disappointing to get an injury like that, but my focus now is on the surgery and starting the rehabilitation. It will take a while, but I will do everything I can to get back on the field as soon as possible. Gujarat Titan’s Kane Williamson is carried off the pitch following an injury to his right knee. Photo / AP The World Cup will take place in India from October 5 to November 19. It’s a huge blow to the Black Caps with Williamson having played a huge part in the side’s previous two World Cup campaigns, reaching the finals in 2015 and 2019. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. Although the World Cup now looked unlikely, Williamson vowed to support the team in every way possible. I look forward to doing what I can to support Gary and the team over the coming months. Williamson suffered the injury when he jumped to a flyout on the boundary during the Titans’ first game and was treated for several minutes before being helped. The Kiwi managed to save two runs by palming the ball back into play, when it had gone over the rope, but fell awkwardly onto his right leg and immediately went down, clutching his knee in pain. After several minutes of treatment, he was helped off the field and did not return. It was Williamson’s first game for Gujarat after his move from the Sunrisers Hyderabad where he had played since 2015. Williamson, who stepped down as New Zealand test captain last December, has been in strong form for the test side this year, scoring back-to-back centuries in thrilling tests against England and Sri Lanka, as well as double barrels against Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Lanka.

