Tennis and softball teams face top-ranking rivals





The Texas Tech men’s tennis team will play against the top-ranked team in the nation this week. Then the Red Raiders get to play against the team that is in second place two days later. Tech (12-7, 0-1 in the Big 12) hosts No. 1 Texas at 5 p.m. Thursday and No. 2 TCU at 1 p.m. Saturday in Big 12 games at the McLeod Tennis Center. These are the last two home games of the season for the Red Raiders. Prior to the TCU game, Tech will recognize its seniors: Isaac Arevalo of Mexico, Dimitrios Azoidis of Cyprus and Franco Ribero of Argentina. Texas (18-2, 2-0) has won eight games in a row. TCU (18-1, 2-0) has won three in a row, including a 7-0 shutout of No. 10 Southern California two weeks ago. TCU and Texas faced each other twice this season in non-conference games, winning once each. Brazilian freshman Lorenzo Esquici leads the Red Raiders in singles wins with 13. Olle Wallin has 12 and Ribero has 11. In doubles, Piotr Pawlak and Ribero lead the team with 12 wins and are tied for No. 2 9-4 . Tech is 4-0 at home this season. The Red Raiders opened the Big 12 game Saturday with a 5-2 loss in Baylor. Softball Craig Snider won his first streak as Texas Tech coach last weekend as the Red Raiders won two of three games against Iowa State, and now Tech faces what is probably its toughest challenge of the season. Tech (28-12, 2-4) takes on No. 1 Oklahoma (33-1, 6-0) in a Big 12 series at 6pm Thursday, 6pm Friday and 1pm Saturday in Norman , Oklahoma. The Sooners won the Women’s College World Series in 2000, 2013, 2016, 2017, 2021 and 2022. OU has a 25 game win streak this season. The Sooners have defeated their opponents 300-33 with 63 home runs and lead NCAA Division I with a .390 batting average. Their pitchers have allowed 29 earned runs in 34 games and hold the opponents to a .153 batting average. Tech is three off the program’s single-season records for home runs. The Red Raiders’ most prolific hitters were catcher Kailey Wyckoff (.435, eight home runs, 29 runs batted in), designated player Makinzy Herzog (.402-7-30), first baseman Ellie Bailey (.357-13-38), left fielder Peyton Blythe (.355-8-25), center fielder Arriana Villa (.333-7-25) and second baseman Alanna Barraza (.301-7-22). The Red Raiders’ best pitchers are Sage Hoover (14-0, 2.24 average points) and Kendall Fritz (8-3, 3.10). Men’s basketball Texas Tech basketball player Daniel Batcho is having his name entered on the NCAA transfer portal, a Tech Athletics spokesperson confirmed Wednesday. The six-foot-tall, 235-pound forward from France averaged 7.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game as a sophomore this season. He led the team with 35 blocked shots. He missed nine games due to an injury. Batcho was redshirted his freshman year at Arizona before transferring to Tech. He played in 33 games off the bench for the Red Raiders during the 2021-22 season, averaging 2.2 points and 2.7 rebounds per game. Also on Wednesday, National College Basketball writer Jon Rothstein reported that next season’s Big East-Big 12 Battle will include a Texas Tech road game against Butler at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Butler finished the season 14-18, his fourth sub-.500 record in five years. For that stretch, the Bulldogs made the NCAA Tournament 15 times in 22 seasons, reaching the championship game in 2010 and 2011. The other Big East-Big 12 Battle matchups, according to Rothstein’s report, include Connecticut in Kansas, Texas in Marquette, Houston in Xavier, Villanova in Kansas State and St. John’s in West Virginia. Also Creighton in Oklahoma State, Providence in Oklahoma, Iowa State in DePaul, TCU in Georgetown, and Seton Hall in Baylor. Athletics and field Texas Tech sprinter Terrence Jones and Texas multi-events specialist Leo Neugebauer were named the Big 12 Men’s Athletes of the Week for their performance in the Texas Relays. Jones ran the 200 meters in 20.05 seconds, breaking the 20.11 meet record of Houston’s Elijah Hall in 2018. Neugebauer scored 8,478 points in the decathlon, breaking the meet record of 8,465 set by Trey Hardee of Texas in 2006.

