Grandpa’s ultimate pilgrimage to see his beloved grandson’s cricket final

Luke Evans and Roy Honeybone in their St Patrick’s Cricket Club colors during the final (Image: Ash Smith) Luke Evans and Roy Honeybone in their St Patrick’s Cricket Club colors during the final IT was the ultimate pilgrimage for it Southampton grandpa Roy Honeybone, who arrived in Australia just in time to surprise his adored grandson ahead of his big sporting event. Roy, van Sholenthought he would never see Luke Evans play cricket again after emigrating to Australia in 2020. After years spent with his camera on the borders of Hampshire, the retired teacher and talented photographer had to make do with watching late night live streams from Down Under. That was until St Patrick’s Cricket Club reached the provincial final of Cricket Albury-Wodonga and Luke’s club and teammates raised the money to ensure their biggest fan was there. READ MORE: Clothing store owner retires after 30 years and raises $150,000 for charity Roy inspired Luke to play cricket, initially with Cadnam and then South Wilts where he won Southern Premier League titles and was named Young Cricketer as the year. Luke explained: “I told the boys a few weeks ago about my upbringing and what my grandpa means to me. His showing up was a huge surprise. It means everything to me.” Club secretary Gus MacLeod and Luke’s fiancé Lucy Chalmers made plans to fly Roy to Melbourne, 300 km away. “Within two hours we had raised A$3,000, with 30 people entering,” revealed Gus. “There were no dry eyes in the house after Luke told his story. He has had to navigate some tough times as a young guy and Roy was the father figure in his life growing up. “Roys is the number one ticket holder at St Pats. Despite never seeing us play, he knows every statistic and stays up late at night to watch us. “Grand finals don’t happen that often so we thought this would be a fantastic memory for Roy and Luke.” Stay informed by getting breaking news emailed directly to you. Luke got the fright of his life when he opened the door and saw his grandpa standing on the doorstep on the eve of the game. “I’ve met a lot of good people in my life and I’ve seen a lot of good deeds, but nothing compares to this,” said Roy. Roy’s journey did not have such a happy ending on the pitch as Lavington triumphed, but he snapped away as Luke took two wickets, celebrating his 100th competitive wicket for the club.

