Why wide receiver is the most important position

The Wolverines have security in just about every offensive position… except one

Michigan football will bring in tons of production in 2022 after an elite offense and will look even better in 2023. WRs, 3/5 of their elite OL and their top TE. The Wolverines do just that.

Now that JJ McCarthy has completed a full year as a starter, the junior signal caller will look to compete for the Heisman trophy – if the staff lets him go. This offense has the potential to be the best Michigan football has ever had. There’s only one position that carries uncertainty, and that position could be key to winning the program’s first national title in more than 25 years.

Without further ado, here’s why the wide receiver group will be the most important position in 2023.

An Elite WR can overcome disadvantages

Michigan doesn’t have the recruits that Georgia has. Or Alabama. Or even the state of Ohio. Those teams simply have more raw talent than the Wolverines. The SEC’s powerhouses boast ungodly speed and defensive prowess – traits that neutralized the Wolverines’ powerful offense in 2021.

Running the ball more than 60% of the time won’t work against these defenses. Their athletes will win more often than they lose, and that’s the unfortunate truth. However, that doesn’t mean they can’t be beaten.

That is what recent history teaches us offense is key to winning a championship, no defense. More specifically, airing the ball to stud receivers is key. That’s the trump card. The game that can overcome any drawback.

By now, fans and staff alike must understand that a powerful airstrike is necessary if you want to compete for national championships. But don’t take my word for it, let’s look at some recent history.

In 2022, Ohio State was one failed field goal away from becoming the national champion. They outscored Georgia to three-quarters 14 times, thanks to Marvin Harrison Jr.’s 106 yards and two touchdowns. Frankly, everyone knows Ohio State will win that game if Marvin Harrison Jr. not get injured.

Georgia then defeated TCU by 60.

In 2021, Alabama beat Georgia in the SEC Championship 41-24, thanks in large part to Jameson Williams’ 184 yards and two touchdowns. Georgia would go on to win the national championship after Williams tore his ACL, but the Tide had a head start prior to his injury and more than likely would have won.

In 2020, Alabama won the championship on the back of Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith.

In 2019, Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson stepped on the scene to help bring a championship to LSU.

Yes, these teams were great in every other offensive position. They all had elite quarterbacks and great running game. Michigan football has those too. Wide receiver is the most important position for the Wolverines because there is so much uncertainty in the room. A breakaway player could be the difference between a national championship or a playoff exit.

A great wide receiver is a real difference maker. A player who can make it to the top of the defense will level any playing field. Michigan football has all the other parts it takes to win a championship, but the question is will anyone in the wide receiver room step up?

Is it realistic that the Wolverines could have that in 2023?

There is certainly a legitimate possibility that the Wolverines could have someone make a big move in 2023. After two consecutive losses in the playoffs, the staff understands that the lake must take on a passing identity if they want to win a championship.

I expect we will see more passing attempts early in the season. There shouldn’t be any games where McCarthy has fewer than 20 pass attempts in four quarters. The staff will also want to keep Corum and Edwards sane, so I don’t expect them to get overworked either.

Simply put, this team has championship aspirations, so I expect some adjustments. Cornelius Johnson and Roman Wilson are two guys who could be elite in 2023, but I’ll give the nod to Wilson. Cornelius Johnson has never been able to assert himself consistently.

Yes, he dominated against Ohio State, but that was his only truly remarkable performance in 2022. Wilson, on the other hand, started the season on fire. Against lesser competition, he was dominant and looked like a trailblazing wide receiver. Subsequently, during Big Ten play, Wilson battled injuries and became virtually non-existent.

However, against TCU, he re-emerged, giving us plenty of reason to hype him heading into 2023. He has put on weight and has maintained his speed, which gives him a lot of breakaway potential in 2023.

Another big breakout candidate is Tyler Morris. Morris looks just like Ronnie Bell, and I noticed he looked like a Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He may not blow through everyone and Moss people, but he can certainly find ways to open up.

The longest shot, but arguably the highest potential receiver, is Darius Clemons. Clemons has the physical attributes to be one of the best in the country, but it’s up to him to tap into that potential.

The matches at the beginning of the season will reveal a lot about the identity of this team. We’re going to find out early if the Wolverines can have a breakthrough receiver. If they do, the ceiling for this team will be so much higher.

Go blue!