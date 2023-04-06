Lady Pirates opens tennis season with win | Local sports





MADISON Greensburg got off to a solid start to the spring tennis season by beating potential sectional opponent Madison Shawe 5-0. Greensburgs Jenna Foster allowed just one game to win the No. 1 singles game 6-0, 6-1. At No. 2 singles, Abigail Hoeing of Greensburg won 12 games in a row and won the game 6-0, 6-0. Greensburg’s No. 3 singles player Mary Harmon picked up her first high school win, winning 6–1, 6–0. In doubles, Greensburg’s No. 1 duo of Ella Chapman and Janae Comer went 6–0, 6–0. Greensburg’s No. 2 doubles team of Hailey Duerstock and Josie Nobbe won 6-0, 6-1. In junior varsity action, Mya Comer won 8-0. Morgan Cain and Claire Nobbe won 8-2 in doubles. Emma Kuntz and Anne Pumphrey won 8-0 in doubles. A lot of good things happened in the courts. We fought against the wind and played pretty efficiently in all our spots, coach Rigney said. Greensburg 4, Connersville 1 GREENSBURG On Tuesday, the Lady Pirates improved to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the EIAC with a 4-1 win against Connersville. Greensburgs Foster lost a tough match at No. 1 singles 6-4, 6-1 On number 2 basehits, Greensburgs Hoeing eliminated her opponent to win 6-0, 6-0. Greensburgs Harmon won the No. 3 singles match 6-1, 6-0. In No. 1 doubles, Greensburg’s No. 1 team of Chapman and Comer won 6-0, 6-0. In No. 2 doubles, Greensburg’s Duerstock and Nobbe won 6-0, 6-1. In junior varsity action, Comer won at No. 1 singles. Cain and Claire Nobbe won in doubles. Pumphrey and Kuntz won in doubles. We played with a lot of confidence tonight and were very aggressive in our game. A lot of good things were going our way, Coach Rigney said. The Lady Pirates travel to New Albany for an 8-team invite on Saturday.

