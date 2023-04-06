Racial abuse Azeem Rafiq experienced is ‘toxic’ to game, says cricket boss | British news





The CEO of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has described the abuse of former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq as “toxic” to the game. Speaking for the first time since the racism scandal that rocked English cricket, Richard Gould acknowledged that more needs to be done to regain the trust of communities that the governing body has not fully engaged with to the extent it could must. Mr Gould, who was appointed to the position in January, said: “That was clearly a key moment for the game. “That was the culmination of a lot of issues over a long period of time that had become toxic to the game. We had to make sure we could fix those issues.” Image:

The King, then Prince Charles, spoke to Richard Gould at the Surrey Country Cricket Club in 2017

Last week, former England captain Michael Vaughan cleared by the Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) of a racism charge for making derogatory remarks towards a group of Yorkshire teammates of Asian ethnicity. Five other players – John Blain, Tim Bresnan, Andrew Gale, Matthew Hoggard and Richard Pyrah, all of whom did not cooperate in the CDC hearings, were found to have used racist and/or discriminatory language towards Rafiq and others – while the Yorkshire County Cricket Club and batsman Gary Ballance admitted charges against them. A report from the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) examining racism, sexism and class was expected to be published this week but has been postponed again. “I’m sure it will be out soon, but I wouldn’t want them rushing through their work at the expense of missing an opportunity to give us as much insight as possible,” said Mr Gould. . In February, former Interior Secretary Priti Patel described the ECB’s transgender policy as “shameful” after reports of a trans woman playing against girls as young as 12. For a more accessible video player, use the Chrome browser





1:18

Rafiq: Cricket still ‘resistant to change’

Mr Gould clarified England cricket’s position, saying: “There are clearly examples where we need to provide more guidance to provide the safest environment possible. “We will go through a consultation process. But it is very likely that we will go to a medical hormone level as a first step, and there may be other steps we take subject to further consultation.” With off-field issues dominating headlines in recent weeks, the 53-year-old former CEO of Bristol City Football Club returns to cricket with the task of making it “the most inclusive sport in the country”.

