Helena opens registration youth flag football; tackle football and youth cheerleading – Shelby County Reporter





Helena opens registration youth flag football; tackling football and youth cheerleading Published Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 3:20 PM By EMILY REED | Especially for the reporter HELEN Registration opens April 2 for Helena youth flag soccer, tackle soccer, and Helena Huskies cheerleading. Registration can be completed online. For those interested in youth flag football, registration is available for kindergarten through fifth grade. The departments are kindergarten/first grade, second/third grade, and fourth/fifth grade. Those who participate receive a jersey and get the chance to play on a real football field. The cost is $140 and the payment methods can be cash, check or credit/debit card. The online registration is open and closes on June 3. There will be registration/assembly on Sunday 4 June from 13.00-16.00 Youth tackle football is open to students from first grade through sixth grade. The game will feature an 11v11 tackle competition for this sport and teams will face Pelham, Chelsea, Briarwood, Oak Mountain and Homewood. Those who register receive a jersey and games are all on weeknights with no Saturday games. Registration is $220 and payment methods accepted are cash, check, credit/debit card. Registration is currently open and closes June 3 with a Sunday registration/fitting scheduled for June 4 from 1pm to 4pm Helena Huskies Cheerleading is open to new and returning cheerleaders and registration ends May 10th. The first adjustment is for returning cheerleaders on May 11 from 5:30-7:30 PM, while the second adjustment is for new cheerleaders on May 18 from 5:30-7:30 PM All cheerleaders must make one of the appropriate days to participate. The fittings will be held at the Helena Sports Complex Community Center. Cheerleading is open to first grade through sixth grade. The fee for returning cheerleaders is $350, which includes registration, new uniform (2 pieces), spirit outfit, game day bow, socks, shoes, poms, bloomers, sleeves and camp. New cheerleaders can purchase a new cheerleader pack that costs $350 and includes registration, new uniform (2 pieces), spirit outfit, game day bow, socks, shoes, poms, bloomers, sleeves, and camp. Megaphones can be purchased as an add-on if required. For more information, visit Cityofhelena.org. For detailed information, please contact Scott Verner at sverner@cityofhelena.org or by calling (205) 620-2877.

