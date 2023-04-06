TENNIS: SLU drops 4-3 decision to Lamar | SLU lions

HAMMOND, La. Southeastern Louisiana Universities Putri Insani and Kate Oborina won in both singles and doubles, but it wasn’t enough, as SLU dropped a 4-3 decision to Lamar on Tuesday afternoon at the Southeastern Tennis Complex.
SLU (7-8, 1-3 SLC) took the double, but the visiting Cardinals (10-7, 2-1 SLC) rallied to take four of six singles matches to clinch league victory.
Insani and Flory Bierma (9-4, 3-1 SLC) defeated Lamar pair Femke Tjon-A-Joe and Margarita Roshka 6-4 in the No. 1 doubles match. A 6-4 win for Oborina and Alba Perez (2-3, 1-1 SLC) on court 3 over LU’s Megan Do and Ema Shasteen gave SLU a 1-0 lead.
Insani (10-3, 2-2 SLC) added to her team-high singles victory on the top singles field, rolling past Tjon-A-Joe, 6-1, 6-2. Lamar countered with straight-set wins on courts 2,5 and 6.
The last two matches were extended to three sets. Oborina (8-5, 3-1 SLC) extended her singles win streak to three games, passing Margarita Roshka, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, to No. 4. At No. 3, LU’s Ana Jolic outlasted SLU’s Carla Del Barrio (7-7, 2-2 SLC), 6-1, 1-6, 6-2.
Southeastern continues its four-game home standings on Thursday, hosting Nicholls at 2 p.m. at the Southeastern Tennis Complex.
Lamar 4, Southeast 3
Singles:
Know. 1 Putri Insani (SLU) def. Femke Tjon-A-Joe (LU) 6-1, 6-2
no. 2 Noelia Lorca (LU) def. Gabrielle Dekkers (SLU) 7-5, 7-5
No. 3 Ana Jolic (LU) def. Carla Del Barrio (SLU) 6-1, 1-6, 6-2
No. 4 Kate Oborina (SLU) Defeats. Margarita Roshka (LU) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4
No. 5 Megan Do (LU) def. Alba Perez (SLU) 6-4, 6-0
Now. 6 Defeats Emma Shasteen (LU). Flory Bierma (SLU) 6-3, 6-1
Doubles:
Know. 1 Bierma/Insani (SLU) def. Tjon-A-Joe/Roshka (LU) 6-4
No. 2 Lorca/Jolic (LU) def. Dekkers/Del Barrio (SLU) 6-3
But. 3 Oborina/Perez (LU) def. Do/Shasteen (LU) 6-4