Four of Blaine’s brothers all reach NCAA Final Four





Brodzinski’s hockey legacy continues as Bryce Brodzinski prepares to play in the Frozen Four, a feat his three older brothers have all accomplished as well.

BLAIN, Minn. In town, the name Brodzinski is synonymous with Blaine hockey. Jonny, Michael, Easton and Bryce have all carried on the hockey legacy started by their father, affectionately known as ‘Big Mike’. “Almost this 20-year-old swarm of Brodzinskis who had this tidal wave on the Blaine program,” said former Blaine High School hockey coach and trainer Chris Carroll. Jonny, 29, the eldest of the bunch, paved the way for his younger brothers who all played Division 1 college hockey with him. However, the house is divided. Jonny and Easton both played for St. Cloud State University, while Michael played for the University of Minnesota and later saw his youngest brother Bryce follow a similar path. “I don’t miss those games when the boys played against each other,” mom Kathy joked. At home, the matriarch of the family was in charge. The boys praise Kathy for keeping up with their schedules and making sure they showed up at all of their practices, games, and tournaments. “If I took two of the kids, Mike would take the other two. There was a year where I swear he and I only saw each other six times,” Kathy said with a grin. “It was probably the best year of our marriage.” Their grandparents were also a great help in managing four busy sports schedules. Big Mike was not only a driver, he also coached the boys in hockey and baseball. “Mike coached his sons, but his coaching rubbed off on their friends and I think they became better players as well,” said Carroll. Carroll says the years the Brodzinskis played in Blaine were filled with state tournament appearances. While Bryce may have an edge over his brothers because he’s the only one who can beat Mr. Hockey Award. “My parents are from Blaine. They are two of the most humble, hard-working people I know,” said Bryce. “They did a great job with my three older brothers and I just wanted to follow in their footsteps.” The Brodzinskis were also known for their hockey store. When they weren’t meeting people at the rink, they got to know them by helping them out at the store. “I remember one time we couldn’t find Bryce, and we found him sleeping on breezes in the back room,” Big Mike joked. Big Mike has his own legacy. He played for the U of M and St. Cloud State University alongside recognizable names such as Bob Motzko. He was also accompanied by the Herb Brooks in 1986. “Three weeks passed that year. It was great,” said Big Mike. When it comes to thinking about their community and why Blaine felt like the perfect place to raise their boys, Kathy said, “The people here are hard-working and persistent.” Bryce and the Gophers play against Boston University on Thursday at 4 p.m. KARE 11’s Will Hall is located in Tampa Bay and will receive more attention both on-air and online. See all the latest Breaking The News stories in our YouTube Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

