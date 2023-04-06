Russians, Belarusians not expected at swimming worlds in July





LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Russian or Belarusian athletes are not expected to compete in this year’s World Aquatics Championships in Japan, as the sport’s governing body is not expected to decide whether they are eligible until it is too late to compete. doing. World Aquatics said that on Wednesday it will set up a task force to look at how Russia and Belarus can return to swimming, diving and water polo as neutral athletes. The update is expected in July, the same month of the World Championships in Fukuoka. The registration deadline for swimming and diving is June 27. For water polo, the registration deadline is July 3. The championships start on July 14. Governing bodies like World Aquatics were That’s what the International Olympic Committee asked last week to look at ways to reintegrate Russians and Belarusians with neutral status ahead of the 2024 Paris Games. Swimming is one of the top three sports on the Olympic program. Athletics has already excluded Russia and Belarus from its world championships this year in Budapest, Hungary, in August. The World Artistic Gymnastics Championships are scheduled for October in Antwerp, Belgium, with a decision on Russian and Belarusian participation still undecided. The IOC has suggested that athletes who have actively supported the war in Ukraine or who are contracted to the military and national security services should be denied neutral status. Russia and Belarus should also remain banned from team sports, the IOC said last week. Most Olympic sports banned those countries from participating in or hosting international events within weeks of last year’s invasion of Ukraine. Tennis and cycling allowed athletes to continue with neutral status. World Aquatics said last year’s decision to exclude athletes and officials from Russia and Belarus remains in effect. Those countries both missed the 2022 World Cup in Budapest. At the previous World Championships in 2019 — held in South Korea before the coronavirus pandemic — Russia placed third in the medal table behind China and the United States, winning a total of 12 golds and 30 medals. Ukraine won seven medals, including one gold. World Aquatics said the task force would include athletes and be led by Aruba’s Maureen Croes, who is president of the Pan-American Regional Swimming Organization.

