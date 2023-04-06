Waves hold off Huskies, 4-2





SEATTLE The 51st-ranked Husky men’s tennis team fell short in an NCAA rematch tonight with 36th-ranked Pepperdine at the Nordstrom Tennis Center as the Waves pulled off a 4-2 win. The Dawgs (10-6) pulled off singles wins Cesar Bouchelaghem who took his record to 16-0, and freshman Brett Pearson . Washington dropped the double and the Waves eventually took back four of the first six sets in singles, but UW had a mid-game push with Han Chih Lin And Nedim Suko fighting back to force third sets, and Dzianis Zharyn rallied from 2-5 down in his second set to force a tiebreak. But Pepperdine (11-7) was able to answer back to close out three singles games after the Huskies went up, 2-1. “Great fight”, Head Coach said Rahim Esmail . “The guys worked really hard and I thought it was a super competitive game and these are the games we want to play and be a part of, where two quality teams go head to head and just fight hard.” Bouchelaghem, the sophomore from France, earned his 21st consecutive singles win dating back to the fall, stopping Eero Vasa in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4, at No. 3 singles. Pearson then closed out his No. 6 singles match against Linus Carlsson Halldin, breaking his opponent in love to end it, 6-4, 7-5. 2??1?? straight and 1??6??-0?? in doubles if Cesar gets first singles win!! 6-2, 6-4 and we’re stuck!#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/tkDbqcAhLq Washington Men’s Tennis (@UW_MTennis) April 6, 2023 Zharyn was looking for the third Husky to force a third set after dropping the first, and he had a set point opportunity in a tiebreak after fighting back from 2-5, but Tim Zeitvogel in 94th was able to save it and then the tiebreak, 8–6, to earn Pepperdine’s first singles win and tie the game at 2–2. Another important tiebreak went to Pepperdine’s side at No. 5 singles, when Pietro Fellin saved a set point to take the first set with Jim Hendrikx , 9-7 in the breaker. He then took the second set, 6-3, to clinch Waves victory. That came just after Lin fell to No. 1 in singles against 69th-ranked Daniel De Jonge in three sets, 6-3, 6-7(2), 6-0. sophomore Nedim Suko could not finish his No. 4 singles match with Maxi Homberg. Homberg took set one, 6-3, but Suko pulled out a 7-5 second set win to lead 4-3 in the third as Pepperdine qualified and the match was abandoned. Brett Pearson breaks in love for victory?? 6-4, 7-5 Dawgs advances, 2-1#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/MsSEpU0SoW Washington Men’s Tennis (@UW_MTennis) April 6, 2023 Pepperdine took the double with 6-4 wins on lanes two and three. Washington is back in Pac-12 action this weekend, heading to the Arizona heat to face the Sun Devils on Friday, April 7 and the Wildcats on Sunday, April 9. Washington men’s tennis

April 5, 2023

Seattle, Washington | Nordstrom tennis center #51Washington2

#36 Pepperdine 4 Single people 1. (#69) Daniel De Jonge (Pepp) def. Han Chih Lin (UW) 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-0

2. (#94) Defeats Tim Zeitvogel (Pepp). (#111) Dzianis Zharyn (UW) 6-2, 7-6 (6)

3. (#103) Cesar Bouchelaghem (UW) def. Eero Vasa (Pepp) 6-2, 6-4

4. Nedim Suko (YOUR) vs. Maxi Homberg (Pepp) 3-6, 7-5, 4-3, DNF

5. Pietro Fellin (Pepp) defeated. Jim Hendrikx (UW) 7-6 (7), 6-3

6. Brett Pearson (UW) def. Linus Carlsson Halldin (Pepp) 6-4, 7-5

Order of completion: 3, 6, 2, 1, 5 Doubles 1. (#51) Zharyn/Bouchelaghem (UW) vs. (#47) De Jonge/Zeitvogel (Pepp) 4-5, DNF

2. Vasa/Homberg (Pepp) defeated. Suko/Pearson (UW) 6-4

3. Fellin/Carlsson Halldin (Pepp) defeated. Lin/Hendrikx (UW) 6-4

Order of Finish: 2, 3

