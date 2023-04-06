Cricket Australia announces annual player contracts





MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) Cricket Australia has selected a comprehensive roster of 24 contracted men’s players with a balance of red and white ball abilities and as the Ashes, World Test Championship final and 50-over World Cup approach in the next eight months . The selectors offered Marcus Harris a national contract while overlooking Matt Renshaw and Peter Handscomb in the roster. Uncovered pace bowler Lance Morris and offspinner Todd Murphy each received their first contracts on Thursday, while fast bowlers Michael Neser and Jhye Richardson are also on the list after being left out last year. But the biggest surprise was Harris’s return. The opener has not played a test match since January 2022, despite being part of multiple squads, and only represents Australia in the longest format. He was seemingly behind Renshaw in the pecking order, but is now in a rivalry with David Warner to open for Australia at the Ashes in England in June. Warner currently plays for the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League where he is team captain. Handscomb made his way back to Australia’s Test line-up for the recent tour of India after averaging 70 in the Sheffield Shield domestic first-class competition for Victoria, playing all four Tests in a series the hosts won 2–1. What may have worked against him was the fact that Australia will not be touring the subcontinent for the next year, where Handscomb is largely regarded as most effective. Two huge challenges in the Test arena, in the World Test Championship and the Ashes are just around the corner, followed shortly by the ICC One-Day World Cup, chief selector George Bailey said. We’ve picked a group of players that we expect to make up the majority of those two campaigns and we know we need a team mentality to achieve success. National men’s cricket contracts in Australia are worth an average of 951,000 Australian dollars ($638,000) under the new sports agreement, with players omitted from the list being automatically upgraded from national team contracts if they play enough international cricket. The first Test of the five-match Ashes series kicks off at Edgbaston in Birmingham on June 16. Australia will face India in the final of the World Test Championship at The Oval in London from June 7-11 just before that match. The ODI Cricket World Cup kicks off in India in early October. – Australia Signed Men’s Players: Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa. Related

