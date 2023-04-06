QB commit Luke Kromenhoek invited to Elite 11 Finals





FSU football QB commit Luke Kromenhoek went from playing WR/LB in high school to being an Elite 11 finalist, which is an incredible conversion and shows how athletic he is. His football IQ seems to be getting better as his career takes off. Luke performed consistently well at the regionals in Orlando this past weekend, earning him a spot in the finals. Luke joins former FSU quarterback Jameis Winston and current quarterback AJ Duffy as Elite 11 finalists. Being in the Elite 11 doesn’t guarantee success, but you’ve got guys like the class of 2019 with CJ Stroud and Bryce Young in talks to be #1 in this year’s NFL draft. honored https://t.co/3gejwXml0E — Luke Kromenhoek (@LukeKromenhoek) April 2, 2023 2020 saw guys like Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, who will most likely be the top two quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL draft. Could Cade Klubnik and Quinn Ewers be the next two greats from the Elite 11? I think Luke will hold his own in the finale, and he’ll learn a lot about himself. He’s still raw as a quarterback, but mostly due to inexperience, but man, can he throw. He will come to FSU possibly in a red shirt with guys like AJ Duffy and Brock Glenn getting their chance to start. However, his ceiling is probably higher than either player’s. I remember Bobby Bowden’s time when he had such a good system where a QB would start as a junior so they could learn the system for two years before taking the starting job. Those days are gone, but the future looks bright for Luke at FSU. Luke is also an integral part of Tribe ’24, as he is already hard at work recruiting for the Noles. Wanting to bring the best talent to Tallahassee, he goes after several talented players to join him in the class, such as Booker Pickett Jr. Come be part of something amazing 🍢🍢 #Stem24 https://t.co/Syfl7VND7z — Luke Kromenhoek (@LukeKromenhoek) March 31, 2023 Also ★★★★★ DB Charles Lester III is on Luke’s radar. 👀👀 https://t.co/zBMIhwY68A — Luke Kromenhoek (@LukeKromenhoek) March 28, 2023 Final thoughts I can’t wait to see Luke with players like Kam Davis, Camdon Frier and Tawaski Abrams and the speed and athleticism of those players. FSU is starting to recruit like the powerhouse teams, and they need players like this to stay on top once they get there.

