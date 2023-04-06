White Bear Lake Hockey Association sues former gaming manager





The former White Bear Lake Hockey Association gambling executive is accused of secretly starting a competitive gambling consultancy and planning to take over the association’s business prior to her resignation. A lawsuit filed this week against Christine Olson and her firm further alleges that she destroyed the association’s business records and her email before stepping down on March 28. Defendants’ unlawful and tortious conduct has caused and continues to cause significant harm to the association, including irreparable harm, according to the Ramsey County District Court lawsuit alleging breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty, unfair competition and civil theft. An attorney for Olson, 54, is not listed in court documents and she did not call back on Wednesday to ask for comment on the lawsuit. Like many non-profit youth sports organizations, the White Bear Lake Hockey Association’s main fundraising activity is the sale of pull tabs and bingo games in bars and restaurants. Winnings help keep player costs down. Olson was a full-time employee of the association for about 12 years — her salary last year was $129,000 — and she had the gambling license to raise money, according to the lawsuit. Major operation The association’s gambling operation is a big one in the community. A 2021 audit report found the company generated just under $31 million in revenue, according to the lawsuit, with about $4.6 million in net income and just over $871,000 in profits. Last year, the association’s gambling profit fell to $680,387 despite an increase in revenue. The lawsuit alleges that Olson planned her resignation and the demise of the association’s gambling revenue, including through the formation of her own company, Minnesota Gambling Consultants, last October. According to a state filing, the company was registered as a limited liability company on Oct. 10, with its office at Olsons Hugo’s home. Olson interfered in the association’s relationships with its gambling partners, vendors, employees and members, and used the association’s confidential information to assist it in a new position designed to take away all gambling relationships from the association, the association alleges. court case. Board members of the association say they have been unable to find copies of contracts with bars and restaurants since her resignation. Olson is also accused of deleting her email. What remained was one email, which she sent to a salesperson three hours after she quit her job. In it, she wrote that she was “going to move this conversation to my other email” and gave the seller the new email address, according to the lawsuit. Termination Letters The next day, Olson emailed employees of the gambling operation about an emergency meeting, telling them that she was now working for a nonprofit in St. Paul and that she had recruited four restaurants and bars, according to the lawsuit. She asked employees if they wanted to work with her. The association says it has since received signed form letters from restaurants and bars seeking to end gambling activities. Not only are these letters identical, but they are all dated March 27, 2023 — while Olson remained a WBLAHA employee,” the lawsuit states. After information and persuasion, Olson either told the bar owners what to put in their termination letters, or prepared the letters for them, while still an officer and employee of the association. The lawsuit seeks monetary damages and an injunction requiring Olson to return all confidential information and property in her possession and to bar her from approaching business partners, vendors and employees for one year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.twincities.com/2023/04/05/white-bear-lake-hockey-association-sues-former-gambling-manager/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related