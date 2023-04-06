Sports
Does sport survive the gymnastics of the climate dinosaur that feeds next to it?
No sector is immune to the corrosive and menacing gulp of climate change. Sport is undoubtedly inseparable from social, economic and environmental realities. The global sports industry is estimated to be worth $600 billion per year and is expected to have a carbon footprint of 50 to 60 billion tons of CO2e (carbon dioxide equivalent) per year.
Against this backdrop, we need to pay attention to what goes on behind the scenes to understand the emissions profile and take appropriate corrective action.
Climate change is caused by ecologically harmful human activity leading to an increase in temperature and associated damage to the environmental ecosystem. Sports activities and industries that support contribute to climate change.
While it is important to recognize and scrutinize the role of sport on the planet, it is only one of its contributions.
Climate change is a monstrous beast that can rob us of competitive or recreational sports, ultimately hindering community cohesion and development.
Impact of climate change on sport
Let’s first look at the impact of climate change on sport. Rising outdoor temperatures will change people’s exercise choices. They would rather spend more time indoors. Community support sports and activities will have an impact, decreasing personal friendship and gameplay communication.
In South Sudan, gathering at the River Nile has cultural significance and facilitates community building and peace building. Being deprived of such a vibrant environment can have a negative impact on the physical and mental health of society.
On a larger scale and from a societal perspective, this will gradually isolate people and make it more difficult to reach any kind of consensus that is essential to promote partnerships between members of civil society (SDG 17: Promoting partnerships) towards a sustainable future .
In early 2020, Melbourne was in deep trouble when the Australian Open was disrupted by smoke billowing from the bushfires. A drop in snow levels due to rising temperatures is also a major concern.
It was clearly seen on The Iditarod in Alaska, a dog sled race from Anchorage to Nome over about 1,000 miles.
The lack of snow forced the organizers to move the starting line north several times since its 1973 start. There is concern that a changing climate and a decrease in snow levels could threaten the race by making it more dangerous.
Impact of sport on the environment
Now let’s see how sport contributes to climate change and rising temperatures.
Showy venues, excessive sports-related air travel, etc. leave an unwanted carbon footprint.
While it is important to ensure athletes can maintain hygiene and compete in a safe arena, large showy venues and sophisticated equipment that rely on non-renewable energy sources are having an adverse climate-related impact on the planet.
At the recently concluded 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, seven of the eight stadiums featured advanced cooling technology, ensuring the stadium atmosphere is at an optimal temperature for players and fans.
Also, intensive sport-related travel contributes negatively to climate change. In 2010, the FIFA World Cup Tournament generated 2.7 million tonnes of CO2e (tons of CO2 equivalent), with 67 percent of the footprint coming from international travel. Grassroots sports also leave an impressionable ecological footprint.
According to a report, a local tennis and fitness center in Buckinghamshire produced 121 tonnes of CO2e in 2019, equivalent to powering 100 homes.
Role of sport and sport organizations in climate mitigation and adaptation
Paying attention to the potential deprivation of infrastructure and costs associated with sport-related climate risks, and due to sport’s reliance on unreliable natural conditions due to climate change, the sport sector has been urged to engage in climate mitigation through advocacy and movement towards sustainable infrastructure and reducing emissions.
The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change also promotes climate education in the sports sector.
Sport can take on the role of communication to educate people about the problem of climate change.
Popular, wide-reach athletes may be asked to educate and communicate to the wider public about the importance of environmentally sustainable behaviors to thwart and slow down the adverse impacts of climate change.
Foster passionate stewardship by appointing sustainability leaders to help local community clubs and members push for sustainable practices. Some of the actions required to achieve these awards include conducting environmental assessments, extending equipment life, conducting environmental awareness campaigns, and monitoring progress.
Data, modern technology and artificially intelligent monitoring systems will become necessary to manage competitive and recreational sports.
Challenges and policy interventions
From a competitive sports perspective, climate change will undoubtedly exacerbate disparities between the global north and global south.
It will become increasingly difficult to maintain and promote fairness, as inequalities related to sports facilities, infrastructure, air quality and nutrition, among other things, will widen as climate-induced droughts, heat waves, famines, floods and disease begin to increase a lot become a common phenomenon.
The Global South will strengthen its sports infrastructure to compete with the developed countries on the world stage. Efforts on this front would harm the local environment.
One way to address this problem is to make a change in the way competitive sports are judged and evaluated. Athletes and teams should be judged based on their country’s existing infrastructure levels, access to sport, contribution to global carbon emissions, existing talent pool, integrity and commitment to cross-border issues.
This will embed sustainability goals into the sport system and level the playing field for the good of the planet.
It will give the less privileged countries a glimmer of hope and prevent them from plundering the local environment to match the infrastructure levels of their privileged peers.
Also, a multilateral agreement on reducing the frequency of competitive sporting events would significantly reduce carbon emissions and allow developing countries to buy some time to strengthen themselves economically to allocate funding to their sport programs.
Another challenge would be to encourage diversity of voices in the decision-making and sports policy spaces.
Focusing and highlighting regional and indigenous sports will bring the spotlight back to the early inhabitants of this planet and their practices.
This will open doors for voices to slowly enter the policy chambers. Indigenous peoples and their descendants have a wellspring of tribal wisdom and ideas that have proven to be ecologically beneficial and judged best practice in preserving our beautiful, vast and vast environment.
This will also promote sports that are light on the planet and promote togetherness and communal well-being, contributing to the Sustainable Development Goal of building sustainable communities (SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities).
Conclusion
By being more compassionate and considerate towards non-human beings, we gracefully allow ourselves to embrace the inclusiveness of the environment and recognize that all living things (human and non-human beings) have intrinsic value, regardless of their usefulness to others.
Let’s move from anthropocentrism to ecocentrism by adopting sports that have an ecologically acceptable profile.
By shifting our focus to being active rather than competing, in harmony with nature, we would of course contribute to the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG 15: Life on land) to promote sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems and reduce the loss of biodiversity. to halt.
Pursuing the human rights of every inhabitant within the permissible limits of our life-giving planet is a greater goal.
Should we consider phasing out less frequent competitive sporting events, reducing air travel to combat the harmful nature of this looming ecological catastrophe, and contributing meaningfully to carbon neutrality by 2050?
What do you think?
About the author
Parikshit Sreedhar is an applied statistician by education and commercial experience, with prior training in mathematics, actuarial science, analytics, global policy and sustainability. Understanding macroeconomic components that drive community involvement in sport and recreation is at the heart of his ambitions. In the past he has volunteered at Blind Sports & Recreation Victoria in Melbourne, Australia. He currently volunteers for the Sawa Sawa Network and manages sustainability projects.
