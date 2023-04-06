Eagles Updated by UCF – FGCU Athletics

Next game: in Central Arkansas 4/7/2023 | 5 p.m. (ET) Apr 07 (Fri) / 5pm (ET) bee Central Arkansas History

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The FGCU softball team suffered a 7-2 upset against UCFat on Wednesday at the FGCU Softball Complex.

With the midweek loss, the Eagles fell to 24-16, while the Knights improved to 24-18 and extended their win streak against the Green & Blue to five in a row.

“Today served its purpose,” said FGCU softball head coach david deros . “We got everyone in the game against a really good team except Ally and Angie. Now our sights are set on this weekend in Conway, Arkansas. Great opportunity for us to try and reduce Central Arkansas’ lead. We look forward to it. “

UCF made a statement early, scoring three runs in the first inning off FGCU junior Claire Maulding (Casey, Illinois/Casey Westfield HS/Lake Land College) — who earned her eighth start of the season in the circle.

Maulding(4-4) threw three innings and gave up four runs on eight hits in the loss. Senior Baylee Haggard (Naples, Fla./Palmetto RidgeHS/Florida SouthWestern State & South Florida State College)came into the game in relief in the fourth inning and closed out the Knights offensive front with scoreless innings in the fourth and fifth to keep the Eagles in range.

After going hitless four times, FGCU began to pick out American Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week Grace Jewell (8-5).

Both sophomores Riley Oakes (Oviedo, Fla./Bishop Moore Catholic HS/Radford)and sophomores Avery Viancos (Orlando, Florida/Lake Nona HS)produced singles in the fifth inning to revive the Eagles bench. FGCU would even load the bases in the fifth to put pressure on Jewell and the Knights, but failed to transfer a run.

The Eagles offense finally found payoff in the sixth via a redshirt sophomore bunt-single Megan Ricks (Winter Haven, Fla./Winter Haven HS)and a subsequent RBI double by sophomore Kayleigh Roper (Venice, Fla./Venice HS/Michigan State) –– FGCU in three pulls, 4-1. FGCU also forced a UCF pitching change to end Jewell’s day.

However, UCF reacted with its second three-run inning in the top of the seventh to dash any hopes of an Eagles comeback.

To graduate Taylor Fillas (Fort Myers, Fla./Bishop Verot HS/USF) RBI double in the bottom of the seventh was the last burst of offense for the Eagles, her team-leading 26th RBI of the season, and also extended her reached base streak to 16 games.

Viancos produced two of FGCU’s six hits and finished 2-for-2 with a double and a run scored. Three of FGCU’s six hits were doubles.

Oakes threw a knight from shallow center and freshmen Tiffany meek (Palm Beach Gardens, Fla./William T. Dwyer HS)made a dive grab at shortstop to highlight the Eagles’ defensive effort.

FGCU failed to record a stolen base against UCF and is now 1-9 in such games this season. Entering Wednesday’s battle, the Eagles were ranked eighth in the nation in total stolen bases.

With the non-conference slate complete, FGCU will turn its attention back to ASUN Conference play – starting Friday at the current runners-up Central Arkansas (24-8, 8-1 ASUN) for a three-game road series. Central Arkansas was picked to finish second in the preseason ASUN Coaches Poll.

For current information on the FGCU softball program, follow Twitter @FGCU_Softball, Instagram at fgcusoftball, Facebook and stay tuned at FGCUAthletics.com.

COACHERS

The founder of FGCU softball,david deroswill begin his 21st season as head coach in 2023. Deiros, who was hired in 2001 to build the program from the ground up, has since led the Eagles to a record of 730-413-3 (.637) and 182-112 (.619) in the ASUN, had 16 seasons with a winning record and nine campaigns of 35+ wins. Deiros has also led the Eagles to three ASUN regular season championships (2008, 2012, and 2016) and one ASUN Tournament title (2012). In 2012, FGCU defeated No. 5 Florida in its first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance. Last season (2022), FGCU took down both No. 8 Texas and No. 10 Florida again. Deiros is a former head coach of the 1998 Florida State Runner-Up Lely High School in Naples and is the founding head coach of the District Champion/2001 Regional Runner-Up Gulf Coast High School in Naples.

EAGLE CAMPAIGN

IT TAKES A TEAM to achieve our latest goal – a $10 million campaign to address student-athlete needs for continued academic success, life skills, mental health, nutrition and strength and fitness, as well as department needs in terms of facility expansion and improvement, as well as mentoring and leadership training for coaches and staff. The name embodies our mission and purpose of the EAGLE campaign – Eagle Athletics Generating Lifetime Excellence. Join our team and pledge your gift today to help the Eagles of tomorrow.

#FEEDFGCU

FGCU Athletics sponsors November and April events to benefit the FGCUCampus Food Pantry (https://www.fgcu.edu/adminservices/foodpantry) and the Harry Chapin Food Bank (www.harrychapinfoodbank.org), FGCU’s favorite charities Athletics. For more information, including how to contribute, visit https://www.fgcu.edu/adminservices/foodpantry and use the hashtag #FeedFGCU to raise awareness.

ABOUT FGCU

FGCU teams have collectively won an incredible 96 regular season and tournament titles in just 15 seasons at the Division I level. In addition, in just 11 plus seasons of DI postseason eligibility, the Eagles have had a total of 48 teams or individuals compete in NCAA championships. In 2022, the men’s golf team became the first program to earn a wide berth into the NCAA Tournament. Nine FGCU programs have achieved top-25 national rankings in their respective sports – including women’s basketball (No. 20 in 2021-22 and No. 22 in 2022-23), baseball (No. 16 in 2023), beach volleyball (No. . 20 in 2022), and both men’s soccer (2018, 2019) and women’s soccer (2018) as five of the most recent. In 2016-2017, the Green & Blue achieved a division-best sixth place in the DI-AAA Learfield Directors’ Cup and top-100 nationally, for several Power-5 and FBS institutions. In 2018/19, the Eagles had an ASUN and the top seven Florida State teams earned the NCAA’s Public Recognition Award for their academic progress rate in their sports. FGCU also collectively earned a record 3.67 classroom GPA in the fall semester of 2022, outperforming the university’s general student population for 27 consecutive semesters. In the past seven semesters (Fall 2019 Fall 2022), another milestone was achieved as all 15 programs achieved a cumulative team GPA of 3.0 or higher. The Eagles also served a record 7,200 volunteer hours in 2017 – and were recognized as one of two runners-up for the inaugural NACDA Community Service Award presented by the Fiesta Bowl.

—FGCUATHLETICS.COM—