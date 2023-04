Purdue Football Recruiting: Mylan Graham to Ohio State.

Purdue’s new coaching staff went trophy fishing and came back ashore with an empty boat. The highest rated player in Indiana, 5* New Haven wide receiver Mylan Graham has committed to a ohio state University (Columbus campus). BREAKING: Five-Star WR Mylan Graham Tells Me He Committed to Ohio State! The 61 180 WR from New Haven, IN chose the Buckeyes over Tennessee, Alabama and Purdue. Hartline’s track record speaks for itself, it was a no-brainer.https://t.co/uNzSiNHo9t pic.twitter.com/lbNn9AmYU3 Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 4, 2023 Purdue unleashed new wide receiver coach/ace recruiter Cory Patterson on this one, and the Boilermakers went berserk, who are you? to make the pledge tweet as an also ran. That’s impressive. There are no consolation prizes in recruiting, and realistically Purdue went from a 0% chance to a 2.5% chance of bringing in Graham, but that’s more a function of the previous staff. It would have been interesting to see Coach Walters, Harrell and Paterson have more time to work on him, but that was not the case. Why write this article? First of all, the big hiring news in the state. More importantly, I want to point out that the current workforce is significantly behind in this recruiting class. Indiana is a difficult state to recruit. You have blue blood in the east and north and Our lady lurking in the state. At some point, Coach Walters will have to find a way to penetrate the elite talent in Indiana, but that won’t happen this year. The top 2 in-state players, Graham and New Palestine OL Ian Moore, are both committed to the Buckeyes. The 3rd and 4th rated players in Indiana, Fort Wayne athlete Brauntae Johnson and Sytles Prescod are both considered Notre Dame leans. Purdue has to bring in an in-state talent every once in a while, and that will be one of the first benchmarks for Coach Walters. I think he will be an elite recruiter, but the proof is in the recruiting. As he gears up to keep players home (I don’t recognize Notre Dame as an Indiana school. It’s a New Jersey school squatted in northern Indiana), he must use his connections in the Midwest to make ground to make. I expect that for the first time in a long time, Purdue will look west and push into Illinois and Missouri. The staff also has ties to Texas, which began to bear fruit last year with Coach Hagen. It would be nice to keep that pipeline open as well. All in all, missing Graham was expected. Hopefully in the near future we will be more disappointed with the loss of high level Indiana children to Ohio State.

