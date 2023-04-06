Softball: Macalester opens MIAC game with split in Augsburg





Next game: Hamline University 4/8/2023 | 2:00 Apr 08 (Sat) / 2pm Hamline University History MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. The Macalester College softball team used solid pitching to bounce back from a loss and earn a split to Augsburg University in its first MIAC doubleheader of the season Wednesday at Edor Nelson Field. The Scots, who lost the first game 10-2 before winning Game 2 4-1, are now 9-9 overall and 1-1 in conference play. The Auggies are now 15-7 overall, 1-3 MIAC. In the first game, Macalester scored a run in the top of the third inning on a pair of walks, a wild pitch and a passed ball to lead 1–0. Augsburg broke through in the bottom of the fourth inning with four runs for a 4-1 lead. In the top of the sixth, senior Emily Bergin (Houston, Texas/St. Thomas Episcopal School) led off with a walk, advanced to third on a passed ball and wild pitch, then scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-2. In the bottom of the sixth, Augsburg added six runs on four hits and four walks to end the game, 10-2. The Scots didn’t hit a single against Brynn Hostettler, who walked 10 and struckout 12 for her second career no-hitter. Macalester came back strongly in the second game, scoring three runs in the third and another in the fifth to lead 4-0. sophomore Renee Nicholson (Downers Grove, Ill./Downers Grove South) and Sophie Futchko (Prince Frederick, Md./Huntingtown) led off the third with back-to-back singles. After Junior Elsa Church (St. Louis, Mo./Kirkwood) walked to load the bases, Nicholson came home on a grounder by Bergin. Later in the inning, Bergin and senior Jessica Katzin (Chicago, Ill./Jones College Prep) scored on a throwing error for a 3-0 lead. In the fifth inning, Bergin hit an one-out double and scored on a single by Katzin. Through five innings, freshman pitcher Kara Jensen (Elmhurst, Ill./York) was perfect and retired all 15 Auggie batters in a row. Augsburg scored a run on three hits in the sixth and registered an one-out single in the bottom of the seventh. But Jensen got the next batter to hit a ground ball to senior Regan Brodine (Pittsburgh, Pa./North Allegheny) in second, and Brodine recorded a double play to end the game. Jensen gave up one run on four hits, struckout four and walked one batter in seven innings. Bergin and Nicholson each had two basehits, with Bergin scoring twice. Macalester hosts Hamline in the home opener on Saturday, April 8. The matches will be played on the turf of Macalester Stadium, with the first pitch at 2:00 PM.

