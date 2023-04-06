Team American Cricket Society

The American Cricket Society (ACS) touring team are enjoying their 2023 tour to Guyana, following strong performances against Malteenoes, Chesney, Tucber Park and Georgetown Cricket Club.
In the match played at Malteenoes, ACS beat Malteenoes by 125 runs on Tuesday, thanks to Bhaskar Yadram’s unbeaten 99 and a collective bowling effort. ACS went 208-6 in their allotted 25 overs with Yardram shooting an unbeaten 99 off 54 balls. He was supported by Ronaldo Renee, who made 22 contributions.
In reply, Malteenoes got just 83 all-outs in 22.5 overs. Left arm spinner Trinson Carmichael took 3-15 from five overs to continue his economic tour, while national player Antony Adams was 3-8 in five brilliant overs. Keon Lake ran 3-21 in his 4.5 overs to complete the demolition job for ACS.
The ACS team has a mix of American players and Guyanese players past and present. And players from various Caribbean countries are also in the mix.
Short scores from other matches:

American Cricket Society vs Chesney at Chesney
American Cricket Society: 276-8 (25). Dominique Rikhi 77, Bhaskar Yadram 70, Akeem Dewar 62, Ronaldo Renee 46. R Ramcharan 3-53.
Chesney: 166–9 (25). Imran Khan 54, Ramesh Kasinauth 45. A Gangadin 4-14.
American Cricket Society won by 110 runs.
American Cricket Society vs Tucber Park at Chesney
Tucber Park: 157 all out in 22 overs. Damian Vantull 35, Martin Singh 33. Suresh Dhanai 3-20, Karan Ganesh 2-16, Trinson Carmichael 2-18.
American Cricket Society: 159-7. Antony Adams 63, Haran Ganesh 44 not out. Shamar Joseph 3-21, Leon Swammy 2-45.
American Cricket Society won by three wickets.

GCC vs American Cricket Society in Bourda
Georgetown Cricket Club: 147-8 (20). Zachary Jodah 42, Devon Lord 26. Moein Khan 3-29.
American Cricket Society: 147-7 (20). Akeem Dewar 40, Bhaskar Yadram 23. Krisna Singh 2-25, Carlos La Rose 2-17. Contest bound.

Previous articleGCB/GOG/MCYS Under-19 Boys Inter-Club Super-50 Tournament: Tucber Park, Everest, Peters Hall take wins
Next articleBorder Games great success for Berbice volleyball teams