BA appoints Reggie Lea as new Head Football Coach – Daily Leader

BA appoints Reggie Lea as new head football coach
Published Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 11:00 am
Brookhaven Academy goes back to the 1990s in its search for a new football coach. On Monday, the school announced via social media that it had hired Reggie Lea as its new football coach.
Lea replaces Anthony Hart, who coached at the school for two seasons before recently taking on the principal job at Oxford’s Lafayette High, a school where he previously won two MHSAA state titles.
Hart returning to Lafayette High led Lea to return to Brookhaven Academy, a school where he served as head coach from 1994-1998.
Lea was recognized as Daily Leader Coach of the Year twice during his first run at BA. His 1994 team went 6–3 overall after he took over the program following the resignation of former coach Herbert Davis.
Lea’s best season at the school was his 1998 team, a group that finished 8-4 overall and lost to Winston Academy in the first round of the playoffs.
Lea left BA with an overall record of 23-30 and became an assistant coach at Wesson and Crystal Springs High School.
For the past 20 years, Lea has worked as a special education teacher at the Mississippi Adolescent Center in Brookhaven.
The desire to coach high school football again is one that Lea has never left.
I never lost that fire for coaching, said Lea. In fact, the desire to coach and impact the lives of young people through football is now stronger than ever in me.
Hart and Lea coached together at Brookhaven High School in the early 90’s under then BHS coach Don Coleman.
They had talked about Lea coming in as an assistant coach in the past, but the timing didn’t work out.
When Lea found out that Hart was leaving for Lafayette, he quickly expressed interest in the job with BA Head of School Jason Case.
On Tuesday morning, Lea met with the returning junior high and high school players at school. He gave them a message about how important football has been in his own life and how he hopes they will see the same life lessons that come from playing the game.
Football can teach us so much about how to respond to the tough times we encounter in life, Lea said. It teaches you how to get back up and dust yourself off when you’re dealing with adversity. I am a different person today than the person I was when I first had this job. I’ve matured a lot as a person and as a coach, and I’ve developed a much more positive outlook on life. I’m really looking forward to getting to know our players and getting started.
Lea also hopes to bring stability to the program. He was initially replaced by Doug Clanton in 1999. The coaches at the school between then and now include Ray Ishee, Bo Milton, Herbert Davis, Tripp McCarty, Blake Purvis, Ron Rushing, and Hart.
Looking back on his own life, Lea can see the impact the coaches of his childhood had on him.
I was so lucky to have guys like Coach Doug Sullivan, Coach Blaise, Coach Poole and Coach German to guide me when I got there and I would love to be able to make the same kind of difference in our players’ lives, Lea said.
After playing at Brookhaven High, Lea went on to play fullback at Southeastern Louisiana for future Ole Miss head coach Billy Brewer.
Let our staff dictate what we do as far as the schedule goes, Lea said. This is a great opportunity for me personally and I’m thrilled to be leading the Cougar football program again.
