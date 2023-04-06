Women’s tennis back in action Saturday in Lehigh





Bucknell (9-11, 1-2 PL) at Lehigh (5-7, 2-2 PL)



When:Saturday, April 8 at 12 noon



Where:Bethlehem, Pa. Bucknell at a glance



Bucknell returns to action for the first time in nearly two weeks when it visits Lehigh on Saturday to begin a three-game road swing. Bucknell (9-11, 1-2 PL) is looking for a four-game losing streak. Recently, the Bison fell 6-1 to the Navy.

The Bison won two out of three in the doubles against the Mids last time, but the Navy won the singles matchups. Two Bison forced third sets in singles against the Mids.

Anna Lajos currently leads the Bison with 14 singles wins on the season. Abbie Platte who has twice received an honorable mention for PL Women’s Player of the Week, leads the team in doubles overall with 15. Bucknell went 12-10 (3-3 PL) during the 2021-22 season, securing the highest number of wins since 2018-19. The Bison eventually fell to Loyola in the quarterfinals of the Patriot League Championships, 4–2.



The Bison graduated from their only All-Patriot Leaguer, Daniela Bellini , in spring. They welcomed two freshmen in the fall and entered the spring season with eight total on the roster.



Juniors Kate Novak And Tony Miller serve as team captains this season.



Bucknell played the first seven games of the spring on the road before hosting his first home game on February 19.The Bison will play just one of their last four at home.



Bucknell is led by the fourth-year head coach Tammy Cecchini . She was previously the head coach at Valparaiso from 2015 to 2018 and spent the 2014–15 season at Valpo as an assistant coach. Category leaders



Overall singles wins: Anna Lajos (14)



Dual Match Singles wins: King, Lajos, Platt(8)



PL Dual Match Singles Wins: Six Draws (1)



Doubles wins: Abbie Platte (15)



Dual Match Doubles wins: Lajos, Platt(10)



PL Dual Match Doubles wins: King, Platt (2) Lehigh in brief



Lehigh is 5-7 (2-2 PL) this season after beating Lafayette 5-2 last weekend. The other Patriot League victory was a 4-3 decision over Loyola.

Junior Megha Dania leads the Mountain Hawks with an 8-3 singles record and primarily plays in second place. Sophomore Hamsa Javagal, who was a Second Team All-Patriot League selection last year, is 6-6 while playing every match at No. 1 singles.

Doubles tandem Javagal and freshman Bella Peters are 7-4, including a 3-1 run against league opponents.

Bucknell leads 18-7 in all-time series with Lehigh, including a 6-1 win last season. The Bison took the double, winning five of six in singles in the home win last April. Returns Anna Lajos And Kate Novak both took singles victories for the Bison, and Whitney King scored a win over No. 1 doubles. A Preview



The Bison head to West Point, NY at noon on Saturday, April 15 for a Patriot League game against Army.

