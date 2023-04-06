Men’s tennis continues to win, beats Bluefield State





BLUEFIELD, WVa. As each game passes, the historic nature of the North Carolina A&T men’s tennis team’s 2023 season becomes more apparent. The Aggies improved to 12-0 on the season with a 6-1 victory over the Bluefield State Blues at BSU Tennis Courts on Wednesday. A&T already tied its modern program record of 12 wins last season. The Aggies are also guaranteed to put together back-to-back winning seasons for the first time in modern history. The Aggies easily took the double on Thursday with 6-1 wins over No. 1 and No. 2 doubles as the two-time reigning Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) men’s player of the week, Esteban Lopez and all-time program leader in wins, Vasil Ivanov Teddy Razafindratsima defeated Juan De Frietas at No. 1. vein white And Alex Martinez improved the team’s best doubles record (7-4) with their victory over Merlin Mazalto and Jose Marquez. However, the Aggies couldn’t score doubles as Ian Pedersen And Mathieu Dussaubat Fernando Arguello and Fabian Avail-Torres lost 6-2 Pedersen and Dussaubat recovered to win in singles. Pedersen improved to 11-1 this season with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Marquez in No. 5 singles. Dussaubat is now 8-3 with a 6-3, 7-6 win against No. 6 Agullo Diaz Munio. “I take the blame in doubles because I missed some important shots and I should have been there for Ian and the team,” said Dussaubat. “I’m happy with the singles win because the courts were super fast, and that’s not my favorite thing. I’m happy for the team because we went there and took care of things.” Ivanov earned his 43rd career win with his 6–2, 6–0 win over Avail-Torres at No. 4 singles. Meanwhile, Lopez won his sixth straight singles match with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over No. 1 Razafindratsima. Lopez is 9-3 on the season, earning his 29th career win. A&T’s only singles loss of the day came from No. 2 in singles when Arguello defeated Martinez 3-6, 6-4, 6-3. But Blanco won convincingly at No. 3 singles with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Mazalto. “I was just playing tennis, destroying, and I went through him in about 45 minutes,” Blanco said. “It wasn’t anything special, I played very good tennis while doing the things I do in the games, and it works. I’m happy with the win and ready for the next games.” The Aggies have eight regular season games left, with arguably their toughest game ahead. A&T will travel to Wilmington, NC, on April 11 to take on the UNC Wilmington Seahawks at 2 p.m. The Seahawks are 11-5 on the season and have won seven in a row. UNCW will play against Florida State on Friday before A&T visits. Read the full article

