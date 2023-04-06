Game Preview: No. 18 Women’s Tennis at Springfield





Women’s Tennis No. 18 in Springfield

Thursday April 6 | 3:45 pm

Appleton Courts | Springfield, Massachusetts. SERIES HISTORY

• Babson is 26-4 against Springfield dating back to 1995.

• The Beavers have won 25 straight games against the Pride since 2000, including losing by one point or less in each of their last 12 matchups.

• The Green and White has won 11 straight games in Springfield since 2001. LAST MEETING

• Juniors Adel Fernandez And Juliette Moschella and sophomores Olivia Soffer And Shanaya Naik were among six players to earn points in both singles and doubles as the Beavers defeated Springfield 9–0 at Babson Park on April 21, 2022.

• Babson achieved three quick wins in doubles and recorded straight-set victories in all six singles matches. EXPLORING THE BEAVERS

• No. 18 Babson (9-0, 4-0 NEWMAC) scored arguably the biggest win in program history, beating No. 3 MIT 6-3 on Tuesday afternoon.

• Down 2-1 after doubles, Soffer (No. 1) and freshmen Mattia Cristiani (No. 2), Kamila Stasiowska (Number 3), Elena Keet (No. 5) and Mariana Campos (No. 6) all recorded singles victories as the Beavers defeated the Engineers for the first time since the 2014 NEWMAC Tournament Finals.

• Soffer is 22-1 overall and 8-0 at number one in singles this spring, Cristiani is 15-1 in all matches and 5-0 at number two, and Keitt and Campos both have six singles wins this spring.

• Soffer and Cristiani are 14-2 overall and 7-0 at number one doubles, Moschella and Keitt are 5-2 at number two, and the duo of Stasiowska and Fernández went 4-2 at number three this spring. EXPLORE THE PRIDE

• Springfield (5-6, 1-2 NEWMAC) broke a four-game skid with a 9-0 victory over Clark on Tuesday.

• Ramida Mantaweewat, Gabby Heaney-Secord, Taylor Suozzo and Kate Rosselli all scored points in both singles and doubles for Pride, who took their first win since March 14.

• Mantaweewat is 7-2 in all matches and 2-1 in number one singles, while Kelly McGoldrick and Emma Aberle are both 4-4 for the year in doubles.

• Heaney-Secord and Mantaweewat are 8-0 on the year in the first doubles, but Springfield is only 5-6 in both the second and third doubles. REGIONAL RECOGNITION

• Babson was well represented when the ITA released their most recent rankings on Monday, with the Beavers rising 17 places to No. 18 in the national poll and a few players earning places in the regional singles and doubles rankings.

• Soffer (2nd) and Cristiani (14th) were both part of the Northeast region’s singles rankings, and the pair, undefeated this spring, are also 15th in doubles. SOFFER SETS SINGLE RECORD

• Soffer defeated the region’s leading player, Sarah Pertsemlidis of MIT, in three sets on Tuesday to set a new program record for singles wins with her 22nd of the year. She was one of three players along with Yagmur Akgul (2014-15) and Daniela Hofer ’05 (2001-02) to hold the previous record of 21 wins.

• Her 36 combined singles and doubles wins this year are now just four short of Akgul’s schedule mark of 40 in 2014-15. HISTORY LESSON

• Babson’s nine-game winning streak is the longest since Fall 2003, when the year started 10-0. NEXT ONE

• The Beavers return to action next Tuesday, April 11 in Wheaton.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.babsonathletics.com/sports/w-tennis/2022-23/releases/20230405k3sd9k The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related