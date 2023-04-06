Date, history, activities, significance and facts





World Table Tennis Day 2023:World Table Tennis Day is celebrated annually on April 6. It’s not just a game of skill. It can facilitate societal transformation. It brings people together and provides a peaceful, pleasant common cause. It is a healthy way to spend leisure time and brings people together, promoting social inclusion. This sport is suitable for all ages, allowing people of different ages, backgrounds and skill levels to enjoy it together. It is also called ping pong. This is a fun sport, but it is also an Olympic sport with exciting competitions. HISTORY WORLD TABLE TENNIS DAY Initially, table tennis was a party game. There are multiple claims that British military officers learned to play the game in India and brought it back to Britain. This early variant used a golf ball. Books were used as rackets and also arranged in a net. The term ‘ping-pong’ was coined in 1901 by the company J. Jacques & Son Ltd, who popularized it. That year would prove pivotal in the game’s history. James W. Gibb, a British table tennis enthusiast, discovered the superior celluloid balls during a trip to the United States in 1901. In the same year, EC Goode would invent the modern racket. Numerous tournaments were held prior to the unofficial 1902 World Championship. Despite the existence of both the Ping-Pong Association and the Table Tennis Association, the Table Tennis Association was founded in 1926. The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) was founded in the same year and is the sport’s highest governing body at present. London hosted the inaugural World Championship in 1926. The United States Table Tennis Association was founded in 1933 and is now known as USA Table Tennis. The ITTF is committed to ensuring table tennis is played on every continent. Since then, the Federation has set up ITTF Development to make the game accessible to the general public. The ITTF declared World Table Tennis Day in 2015 in an effort to raise public interest in this competitive sport, and has celebrated the occasion annually ever since. The ITTF has developed the Table Tennis for ALL software as part of its advocacy. This innovation is intended to make the game significantly more accessible and popular. EVERYTHING stands for inclusion regardless of age, gender, social status, tradition or physical ability. ACTIVITIES ASSOCIATED WITH WORLD TABLE TENNIS DAY Attend a function World Table Tennis Day is celebrated in clubs, bars, schools and even workplaces with tournaments and exhibitions. Attend an event near you to learn how to play, show off your skills or just watch. Watch tennis matches Observing a table tennis match is an excellent way to observe this holiday. Relive historic matches or discover the latest and most exciting players in the game. Use the hashtags Promote the beautiful game on social networking sites. Post your favorite table tennis photos with the hashtag #WorldTableTennisDay to help spark interest in the celebration. President Ntaryamira Day 2023: Date, History, Activities, Meaning & Facts National Teflon Day 2023: date, history, activities and fascinating facts Fresh Tomato Day 2023: date, history, activities and interesting facts 5 FACTS ABOUT TABLE TENNIS THAT YOU WANT TO DO It started with golf balls In the earliest versions of table tennis, the golf ball was used. Stage finish Table tennis ranks third in terms of participation, behind football and cricket. A conspiracy theory From 1930 to 1950, the Soviet Union banned the game because it was harmful to eyesight. chinatown China’s national sport is table tennis, which explains why they dominate the sport’s world rankings. The expansive interior Table tennis remains the most popular indoor sport in the world, with over 226 associations in different areas.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newsd.in/world-table-tennis-day/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related