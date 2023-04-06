Women’s tennis wins second straight





BLUEFIELD, WVa. After a week of competition, North Carolina’s A&T women’s tennis got back to business on Wednesday afternoon at the BSU Tennis Courts with a 7-0 victory over Bluefield State University. The Aggies earned their second 7-0 win of the season. The Aggies have won three out of four and have improved to 6-5 this season. The Blues fell to 1-8 on the year. A&T took the double by winning all three games. The A&T doubles team of Nuria Sanz And Tapia-Cruz Heaven won at No. 2 doubles with a 6-2 victory over Paulina Moreno and Victoria Cabral. The duo have now played a team-high nine times together with a 4-5 record. That’s why each of them describes the other as my doubles partner. Each player won their singles match, with Tapia-Cruz having an easier time with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over No. 2 singles winner Ghita Courdi. Tapia-Cruz improved to 6-3 this season. Six wins match her winning total from last season as she went to 12-8 for her career. Meanwhile, Sanz moved to 9-0 this season with a grueling 6-3, 7-6 win over Victoria Cabral in No. 3 singles. Sanz showed some displeasure in her game, even though she claimed victory. “Today was a tough game,” said Sanz. We won the double with my partner Cielo. Today I didn’t play tennis well, so in these cases I can only run and fight.” The Aggies had 6-4 wins over No. 1 and No. 3 doubles as the No. 1 Aggies team of Lana Caculovic And Isabella Romanichen defeated Shreya Chakrabarly and Courdi, and Asima Sazan And Nour Gueblaoui defeated Virginia Zanotti and Daniela Cruzado at No. 3. Sazan secured A&T’s shutout victory with a three-set win, 6-4, 2-6, 10-6 over Zanotti. Gueblaoui won 5-2, 7-6 in No. 5 singles over Adriana Torroba. It was smooth sailing for the A&T Aggies from there. Caculovic improved to 7-2 this season with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Chakrabarly. Romanichen moved to 3-1 on the season after starting the season late with an injury as she defeated Cruazdo 6-1, 6-2. The Aggies started the season under par because of Romanichen, but they are now 3-1 when playing at full strength. Tapia-Cruz, Sanz and the rest of the Aggies won’t have to wait another week to play. They face former Big South Conference foe Longwood at Dudley High School at 1 p.m. Thursday. The next day, they travel to Norfolk, Virginia, to play former Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) opponent Norfolk State at 10 a.m. “Today was a good match. We won the doubles with my partner Nuria,” said Tapia-Cruz. “In my singles I played well, which gives me more rhythm for tomorrow’s game.”

